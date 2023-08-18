WoW Dragonflight: Secrets of Azeroth release date, rewards, and more

World of Warcraft is packed with both seasonal events tied to real-life celebrations like Halloween and Hallow’s End, but it also has recurring events like Timewalking and Darkmoon Faire. Now, Blizzard Entertainment is spicing up the event pool with the Secrets of Azeroth event.

Secrets of Azeroth is a full-blown detective event where you get clues and hear rumors every day and you need to solve one big mystery. This will lead you through forgotten Azeroth zones in search of artifacts and treasures as you put your thinking hat on and try to find your way to incredible and fluffy rewards.

If you’re already in Sherlock Holmes mode and the hype is through the roof, here’s everything you need to know about the Secrets of Azeroth event, including the release date and rewards.

Secrets of Azeroth release date

The Secrets of Azeroth event will officially start on Aug. 31 and will last until Sept. 13, 2023. Since this is not a day of the weekly reset, it remains a mystery at which time the event will start. This won’t be a regular event like Timewalking and Darkmoon Faire, but Blizzard has hinted it will return in the future.

How does Secrets of Azeroth work?

Initially, Blizzard didn’t reveal much about the event. For now, we know you’ll collect clues and rumors on a daily basis and then solve those puzzles. On top of that, community content creators will be involved in the processes in one way or the other. You’re allowed to skip a day and your progress will still continue. Both clues and rewards will be available even after the event comes to a close.

Secrets of Azeroth rewards

This unique event offers a lot of nifty and cute rewards for your collections. There are toys, weapons and gear transmogs, a pet, and a mount with, believe it or not, hats. Unfortunately, it’s not known how are you supposed to get these rewards, but I know I will get my detective hat and that incredible llama mount.

Tricked-Out Thinking Cap (Toy)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Torch of Pyrreth (Toy)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Titan Key (Weapon transmog)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Deerstalker Hat (head transmog), Pattie the Alpaca (mount), and Tobias (pet) with Deerstalker hats

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

