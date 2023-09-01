Where do you place Shomko’s Ceremonial Spear in WoW Dragonflight?

Here's how to wrap up Secrets of Azeroth's first mystery in Borean Tundra.

The first mystery of WoW Dragonflight’s new in-game detective event, Secrets of Azeroth, revolves around Shomko’s Ceremonial Spear, a weapon used by a legendary Tuskarr warrior. To solve the mystery of the spear, you’ll need to go on a bit of a trek across the Dragon Isles, as well as Northrend.

The steps to completing the secret aren’t exactly laid out in front of you like typical WoW quests are, though, so you’ll need to do a bit of investigating to get to the bottom of things. And after completing a series of steps that transform the Tuskarr Ceremonial Spear into Shomko’s Unyielding Spear, you’ll be tasked with seeking out the Kalu’ak Tuskarr in Northrend.

Here’s how to solve the mystery surrounding Shomko’s Ceremonial Spear in WoW Dragonflight.

How to solve Shomko’s Ceremonial Spear – first secret of Secrets of Azeroth

Once you’ve spoken to Elder Poa in Iskaara, head to Moa’ki Harbor in Dragonblight (not to be confused with Dragonflight), and speak with Elder Ko’nani at coordinates [48, 75]. Elder Ko’nani can be found in the large tent right behind the Moa’ki Harbor flight master.

Ask Elder Ko’nani if he’s heard of Shomko of Pal’ea, and he’ll respond by giving you a drawing of a Tuskarr monument that’s located “west of the village he [Shomko] founded.”

This monument can be found in the Borean Tundra at coordinates [33.61, 58.40], near the Horde base of Warsong Hold. Once you’re at the coordinates, place the spear on the gold-outlined marker to complete the secret and earn “The Inquisitive” achievement and title.

The Tuskarr monument where you’ll need to place Shomko’s Unyielding Spear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Theoretically, you could just head to the Borean Tundra at coordinates [33.61, 58.40] straight away and place the spear without having to do all of the other steps in the chain, but we recommend savoring the experience. Secrets of Azeroth is an entirely new way to experience some of the game’s older zones and you’d be missing out on a very cool secret mission if you overlooked some of the in-between steps in Northrend.

Secrets of Azeroth, and all of the other mysteries that come with it, will be available on WoW Dragonflight servers until Sept. 14.

