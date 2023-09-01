The spear is at the center of Secrets of Azeroth's first mystery.

The Secrets of Azeroth event in WoW Dragonflight sends players on a hunt throughout the world, unlocking secrets and solving riddles for achievements, cosmetic items, and other pieces of valuable loot.

The event begins with the quest “Preserving Rarities,” which is a fairly simple introduction to the Secrets of Azeroth event. But the real meat and potatoes of Secrets of Azeroth starts once you turn in that quest and pick up the Tuskarr Ceremonial Spear.

This spear is the focal point of the event’s first real mystery that you have to solve, and to get to the bottom of it yourself, you’re going to have to go on a bit of a journey. Here’s what to do with the Tuskarr Ceremonial Spear in WoW Dragonflight’s Secrets of Azeroth event.

Where do you bring the Tuskarr Ceremonial Spear?

After completing Preserving Rarities, you’ll be given an automatic follow-up quest called “Rise in Relic Theft.” You won’t have to complete any extra objectives to complete this quest, simply hit the “complete quest” button when it appears and you’ll receive the Tuskarr Ceremonial Spear as a reward for speaking with Preservationist Kathos in the Roasted Ram.

When mousing over the Tuskarr Ceremonial Spear, you’ll notice flavor text that reads “Writing appears etched in the bone blade of the spear. Someone in Iskaara might be able to decipher it.”

With that in mind, it should be obvious that you should head to Iskaara in the Azure Span as your next step. Once there, speak with Elder Poa inside the inn in Iskaara. The Elder can be found at coordinates [12.48, 49.32]. Speak with Elder Poa and give her the Tuskarr Ceremonial Spear. She’ll inspect it and direct you to another camp of Tuskarr—the Kalu’ak in Northrend.

Once she inspects the spear, its name in your inventory will change to “Shomko’s Unyielding Spear.”

Elder Poa in Iskaara always has a story to tell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Kalu’ak tribe of Tuskarr in Northrend will help you solve the mystery of Shomko’s Unyielding Spear. They can be found at Moa’ki Harbor in Dragonblight, and to get there, you’ll need to either take a portal to Dalaran in the Crystalsong Forest or a boat/zeppelin from your faction’s capital city of Stormwind or Orgrimmar.

After arriving in Dragonblight, the chain of events regarding Secrets of Azeroth’s first mystery will continue.

