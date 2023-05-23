WoW player discovers perfect shortcut to Iskaara that saves you precious time

Being able to fly almost immediately at the start of World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion has been a godsend, considering it wasn’t a feature at the beginning of the Shadowlands expansion. So when new ways of traveling appear that can shave minutes off your flight time, they’re worth investigating—like a teleporting barge.

That’s exactly what one WoW player has found: a boat off the Southern coast of the Azure Span that instantly teleports you to Iskaara, the home of the Iskaara Tuskarr faction.

The gamer shared the incredible new trick in a Reddit post on May 22, explaining that they accidentally stumbled on the travel-cutting boat a while ago but only just thought others would want to take advantage of it too.

As Iskaara is located on the South-Western part of the Azure Span, not too far from where the boat can be found, the teleportation boat may not seem like the greatest “wow” (yes, we meant that) factor of all time. But in saying that, it’s still a fun hack to try, especially if you’re already in that region or are building your Iskaara Tuskarr reputation. And it is instantaneous, so you’ll get there much faster than flying or walking.

The discovery of this boat has players wondering if there may be other boats or portals that can instantly teleport you across certain regions to help save you a few minutes of flight time. Given that WoW has an extensive data mining community that often reveals handy tidbits like this, it may just be a matter of people being unaware of them.

So, the next time you find yourself in the Southern parts of Azure Span and you need to go to Iskaara while playing WoW, there’s a fun and instantaneous way to get there.

