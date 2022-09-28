How to start Northrend quests in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Wrath of the Lich King went live in World of Warcraft Classic on Sept. 26. Immediately after the expansion hit the live servers, the race to world first level 80 started. Though competitive players have been quickly progressing through the expansion, most players enjoy taking their time to relive one of the best WoW expansions.

From unlocking Cold Weather Flying to working on your gearscore and participating in heroic dungeons, there’s a lot to do in WOTLK, and it all starts in Northrend. To join the fight against the Lich King, players will need to make their way to Northrend and kick off the region’s questlines so they can progress through the story.

How do you start Northrend quests in Wrath of the Lich King Classic?

Players will need to travel to Northrend to start the Northrend quests. Getting to the region will be different depending on your faction.

How to start Northrend quests as Alliance

Screengrab via Blizzard

Head to the Stormwing City Harbor.

Make your way to the longest dock at the northern end of the Harbor.

Hop onto the ship, and it’ll take you to Borean Tundra in Northrend.

Once you get to Northrend, interact with the nearest quest giver to start the Northrend quests.

Alternatively, there’s another boat that sets sail from the Wetlands Harbor. This ship will take players to Howling Fjord in Northrend where they’ll also be able to start questing..

How to start Northrend quests as Horde

Screengrab via Blizzard

Make your way to Orgrimmar.

Head to the Zeppelin station just outside of Orgrimmar.

Jump onto the Zeppelin, and it’ll take you to Borean Tundra in Northrend.

After arriving in Borean Tundra, Northrend, speak to the nearest quest giver to start the Northrend quests.

Alternatively, players can take another Zeppelin to Northrend, which is stationed just outside of Undercity. This Zeppelin will take them to Howling Fjord in Northrend.