Who won the race to world first level 80 in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic?

Each World of Warcraft expansion sends waves of excitement throughout the WoW community. New bosses, dungeons, quests, and playable areas add hundreds of fresh gameplay time to the legendary MMORPG.

While the casual fan base will get to set sail to new adventures, competitive players will have a different agenda. Whenever a new expansion rolls out to WoW or WoW Classic, the race to multiple world firsts also starts. The first player to hit the max level, or the first guild to clear the final raids of the expansion, get their names written in WoW’s history books.

With the Wrath of the Lich King Classic kicking rolling out, the race for the world’s first level 80 in WoW classic also began. Players looking to participate have prepared for the occasion by planning their questing and optimizing their leveling process ahead of the expansion release.

Who won the race to world first level 80 in Wrath of the Lich King Classic?

Echo’s Naowh won the race to world first level 80 in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Naowh claimed the title with his Blood Elf Paladin while also becoming the first Blood Elf, the first Paladin, and the first Alliance player to hit level 80.

Big Congratulations to @Naowhxd for getting the World First Level 80 in Wrath Classic! 🔥



He says this is his "vacation" away from Retail, but we all know he just loves being first 😎 pic.twitter.com/S2wolQSCVW — Echo (@EchoGuild) September 27, 2022

Naowh’s achievement is only one of the many world-first titles available in the Wrath of the Lich King Classic, however. Many guilds will be competing with each other to become the first to clear out the most difficult raids. Players from other classes and races are also still competing to become the world’s first level 80 in their respective fields.