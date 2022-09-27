Echo’s Naowh claims world first level 80 in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

After four years of playing World of Warcraft Classic, we’ve finally seen the rise of the Lich King once again with Wrath of the Lich King Classic hitting the live servers on Sept. 26 at 5pm CT. As soon as Northrend became within a hand’s reach, the clock for the world first began. Although the WOTLK pre-patch lasted almost a month and even the non-professional players had plenty of time to prepare for their run, Echo’s Naowh claimed the world’s first level 80.

Leveling as a Blood Elf Paladin, Naowh dinged level 80 only several hours after the harbors of Northrend were open for business. Although Naowh is currently celebrating his victory for the fastest level 80 in the game, he has also received achievements for being the first Blood Elf to hit level 80, the first Paladin, and the first Alliance to ding level 80. After reaching level 80, Naowh was beside himself with joy that he ended up falling from a great height and immediately dying. Since the achievement had already been completed, the fall and the death were simply just fun mistakes that made his friends laugh.

Big Congratulations to @Naowhxd for getting the World First Level 80 in Wrath Classic! 🔥



He says this is his "vacation" away from Retail, but we all know he just loves being first 😎 pic.twitter.com/S2wolQSCVW — Echo (@EchoGuild) September 27, 2022

Even though Naowh snatched the world’s first level 80, there are still plenty of achievements left to chase in the WOTLK Classic, like server, class, and race-specific world’s first that can easily satiate every competitive spirit.