Northrend is a massive continent released with Wrath of the Lich King, so unlocking cold weather flying is essential for players who hope to traverse the landmass. While players are able to walk or ride across the 11 new zones, it is certainly far easier to travel by the sky and drastically reduces the time you spend questing.

A major perk of unlocking cold weather flying is that after it is unlocked, players can buy an account-wide item that allows any alts to utilize cold weather flying as well. Soaring through the continent of Northrend has several requirements before you can take flight, but here is everything you need to know about unlocking the trait.

How to unlock Cold Weather Flying WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Before you can unlock cold weather flying, your character will need to be at least level 77 and have experted riding already unlocked. The price to unlock cold weather flying on your first character is fairly steep, setting players back 1,000 gold to unlock the mode of transportation.

After attaining the level, riding, and gold requirements, players need only visit one of the three available trainers available to both factions throughout the continent. The three trainers players are able to purchase gold weather flying include:

Hira Snowdawn – Kraus’ Landing, Dalaran

Pilot Vic – River’s Hearty, Scholazar Basin

Roxi Ramrocket – K3, Storm’s Peak

Hira Snowdawn, the cold weather flight trainer located in Dalaran, sells the Tomb of the Cold Weather Flying. After purchasing, players can send the tomb to lower level alts and allows those characters to learn cold weather flying at level 68 instead of 77. While this item will cost 1,000 gold, similar to actually learning cold weather flying, it makes the process far easier and faster on any other characters you may have.

While the initial road to unlock flying in Northrend can be arduous, flying in the cold weather continent can greatly improve a player’s mobility.