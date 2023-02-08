Where to find Tattukiaka in WoW: Dragonflight: Tattukiaka Tuskarr mount guide, all items required

World of Warcraft’s mount collecting community is eating well to start things off in Dragonflight, with well over a dozen new mounts available to collect at the start of the expansion. Even beyond the four Dragonriding mounts added to the game with the new expansion, there are plenty of traditional mounts that can be added to your collection.

Many of Dragonflight’s new mounts ask a lot of players to unlock them, with certain mounts requiring high renown levels or the completion of questlines. Two unique mounts that are available to all players after a scavenger hunt for certain items in dungeons and raids can be purchased from Tattukiaka in Iskaara.

Here’s where to find Tattukiaka, as well as how to get the mounts that she sells.

Where to find Tattukiaka in WoW: Dragonflight

Tattukiaka sells two mounts: the Ivory Trader’s Ottuk and the Iskaara Trader’s Ottuk. Neither mount has any prerequisite, so you won’t need to complete a certain quest line or reach a certain level of renown with the Iskaara Tuskarr to purchase the mounts. All you’ll have to do to acquire these two mounts is bring certain pieces of gear acquired from dungeons and raids to Tattukiaka in Iskaara.

Tattukiaka can be tracked down in Iskaara, the Tuskarr capital in the Azure Span. She is located at coordinates [14, 49], behind the large pen that contains the mammoth. Tattukiaka is distinct from the other Tuskarr nearby, considering she wears a stylish pair of dazzling red sunglasses.

How to get the Ivory Trader’s Ottuk

The easier of the two mounts to acquire from Tattukiaka is the Ivory Trader’s Ottuk, which can be traded for three rings that drop from Dragonflight dungeons. The three rings you’ll need to trade can be found in Algeth’ar Academy, the Azure Vault, and the Nokhud Offensive.

Ring Boss Dungeon Platinum Star Band Vexamus Algeth’ar Academy Thunderous Downburst Ring The Raging Tempest The Nokhud Offensive Unstable Arcane Loop Leymor The Azure Vault

The item level of the rings does not matter to Tattukiaka; she will accept any version of any item you give her. You can even combine the item levels of the three rings, giving Tattukiaka a normal version of one ring and a Mythic+ version of another, and she’ll still accept them all the same. As long as the three rings required for the mount are in your inventory in some form, they’ll be eligible to be traded for the Ivory Trader’s Ottuk.

How to get the Iskaara Trader’s Ottuk

The Iskaara Trader’s Ottuk requires a bit more legwork. You’ll have to get into a raid group to have a chance at getting the two necklaces required for the mount. Both of the necklaces needed for the Iskaara Trader’s Ottuk can be found in the Vault of the Incarnates.

Necklace Boss Raid Terros’s Captive Core Terros Vault of the Incarnates Eye of the Vengeful Hurricane Dathea, Ascended Vault of the Incarnates

Just like the rings required for the Ivory Trader’s Ottuk, the two Vault of the Incarnates necklaces you can trade in to Tattukiaka for the Iskaara Trader’s Ottuk can be any item level.