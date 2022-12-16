How to complete To Tame a Thunderspine quest and get Lizi’s Reins in WoW Dragonflight

With the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28, World of Warcraft players have gotten lots of new content, including new zones, quests, achievements, transmogs, and mounts. Normally, some mounts are locked behind certain achievements, like Glory of the Vault Raider and Raging Magmammoth. Other mounts can be obtained in unique ways like completing quests and collecting special items across the zones.

To Tame a Thunderspine is a five-day-long quest that will, after turning in the final items on the fifth day, award you a mount called Lizi’s Reins. Since obtaining this mount is rather complex and will take you at least five days, here’s how to complete the entire To Tame a Thunderspine quest chain and get Lizi’s Reins.

Prerequisites to get To Tame a Thunderspine quest in WoW Dragonflight

Before you can start collecting the goods you’ll need to complete the To Tame a Thunderspine quest, you’ll first need to meet a couple of requirements. First, complete the main storyline of the Maruuk Centaur tribe and reach level nine Renown with the faction.

Other than that, you’ll need to be level 70 and you’ll need to complete the quest Initiate’s Day Out. The quest giver, Initiate RadiyaI, is located at the coordinates 56.25 75.95 and the first quest of the chain is called Sneaking Out.

How to complete To Take a Thunderspine quest and get Lizi’s Reins in WoW Dragonflight

After you’ve met all the criteria, you can go back to Initiate Radiya and start To Take a Thunderspine quest. This quest will take you at least five days to complete and each day you’ll need to collect different goods that can be found across the Dragon Isles and turn them in to Initiate Radiya. Asides from the goods, you’ll need 150 Dragon Isles Supplies for each quest. Here’s the list of all the items you’ll need to complete each quest:

Day one: 20 Fluorescent Fluid (drops from any insect-like creature on the Dragon Isles)

Day two: 20 High-Fiber Leaf (drops from any plant-like creature on the Dragon Isles)

Day three: 10 Thousandbite Piranha (fished anywhere on the Dragon Isles)

Day four: 20 Woolly Mountain Pel (drops from any woolly-like creatures on the Dragon Isles)

Day five: one Meluun’s Green Curry (can be purchased from Ohn Meluun at the coordinates 53.51 78.98)

Bear in mind you don’t have to complete all five quests five days in a row, but remember your last completed quest in the chain to prepare the materials in advance.

After you complete all five quests, you’ll get the quest Beast of the Plains which will reward you with Lizi’s Reins. Simply accept this quest and talk to Initiate Radiya again to get your Lizi’s Reins. And remember, use the item once you have it in your inventory to see it in your collection.