How to complete Counting Argali quest in WoW Dragonflight

Blizzard Entertainment generally aims to design straightforward and streamlined quests that are easy to follow, especially for new players that only started their World of Warcraft journey with this expansion. Although this is usually the case, some quests turn into a nightmare.

One of those quests is the Counting Argali quest in Ohn’ahran Plains, which tasks players with speaking with the Aylaag Shepherd and returning the lost sheep to the clan. The quest is not part of any quest chain and it’s a repeatable quest that awards you 25 Dragon Isles Supplies, experience, and 150 Maruuk Centaur reputation.

The quest is, to an extent, buggy and you may face sheep randomly disappearing. On top of that, the instructions could be clearer and easier to follow. Luckily, here’s a quick step-by-step guide on how to complete the Counting Argali quest in Dragonflight.

Counting Argali description

“One of our key resources is our argali herd. Every loss is felt deeply for the strength of our clan. A few of the argali have gotten separated and have wandered away from the herd. Our shepherds could use your assistance reclaiming them.”

How to complete the Counting Argali quest in WoW Dragonflight?

To start this quest, you’ll need to travel to Ohn’ahran Plains and talk to Huntmaster Malkik at coordinates 55.6 52.4. Then you’ll need to find Aylaag Shepherd at coordinates 54.6 52.2 and speak to him. He will task you with returning three Wandering Argali to the herd. Then, you’ll need to find Wandering Argali, position yourself just behind them, and walk in the direction of the herd. This will send a Wandering Argali forwards. You’ll have to rinse and repeat this process until your first Wandering Argali arrives to the herd. After that, go back to the same location and repeat the process with two more Wandering Argalis. The herd should be at coordinates 74.8 30.1.