The Dragon Isles are teeming with secrets, achievements, treasure chests, and mounts, all just waiting to be discovered. But before you can jump into exploring the four new World of Warcraft zones, the first thing on everyone’s to-do list is gearing up. Since season one will only start on Dec. 13 for both PvE and PvP content, the best way to gear up currently is by killing rares scattered across the isles.

Rares currently drop gear item level 350. On top of that, some rares can, if you reach item level 365, drop 385 item-level loot. If you invest enough time and effort, you can have a nice and smooth beginning of the season.

Assuming you want to get your hands on specific loot, here’s a complete loot table for all rares in Dragonflight. Thanks to this, you can only focus on farming a couple of rares that drop the items you need.

Loot table for rares in the Waking Shores

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Important note: Items that drop from rare bosses normally drop 350 item-level gear. Rares marked with * have super rare variants that will drop gear up to item level 385. To trigger rares to become super rares, you need to have at least 365+ item-level gear equipped.

Boss name Loot table Rohzor Forgesmash* Protector’s Molten Cudgel (one-handed mace)

Qalashi War-Helm (plate helm) Turboris* Enchanted Muckstompers (leather boots)

Legguards of the Deep Strata (plate legs)

Lost Delving Lamp (staff)

Primal Ritual Shell (Agility or Strength or Intellect trinket) Battlehorn Pyrhus* Ring of Embers (Critical Strike and Haste ring)

Blazing Essence (Critical Strike and Haste trinket)

Inextinguishable Gavel (one-handed mace)

Molten Flak Cannon (gun)

Volcanic Chakram (fist weapon)

Primal Ritual Shell (Agility or Strength or Intellect trinket)

Thunderscale Legguards (plate legs)

Amberquill Shroud (mail head)

Lucky Hunting Charm (Critical Strike and Versatility neck)

Reclaimed Survivalist’s Dagger (Critical Strike and Mastery dagger)

Basilisk Hide Jerkin (leather chest)

Manafrond Sandals (cloth feet)

Seasoned Hunter’s Trophy (Agility trinket)

Raptor Talonglaive (warglaive)

Bonesigil Shoulderguards (leather shoulders) Cauldronbearer Blakor* Qalashi War-Helm (plate helm)

Protector’s Molten Cudgel (one-handed mace) Char* Legguards of the Deep Strata (plate legs)

Lost Delving Lamp (staff)

Elements’ Burden (mail shoulders)

Enchanted Muckstompers (leather boots)

Primal Scion’s Twinblade (warglaive)

Earthen Protoscale Drape (Critical Strike and Mastery cape)

Cragforge Pauldrons (plate shoulders)

Primal Chain Hauberk (mail chest) Captain Lancer* Dragonbane Lance (polearm)

Protector’s Molten Cudgel (one-handed mace)

Qalashi War-Helm (plate helm) Death’s Shadow Blaze Ring (Critical Strike and Haste ring)

Volcanic Chakram (fist weapon)

Blazing Essence (Critical Strike and Haste trinket)

Molten Flak Cannon (gun)

Ring of Embers (Critical Strike and Haste ring)

Primal Ritual Shell (Agility or Strength or Intellect trinket)

Bonesigil Shoulderguards (leather shoulders)

Manafrond Sandals (cloth feet)

Amberquill Shroud (mail head) Forgotten Gryphon Plume of the Forgotten (Agility trinket)

Darkmaul Soul Horn (off-hand)

Stole of the Iron Phantom (Haste and Versatility cape)

Eerie Spectral Ring (Critical Strike and Versatility ring)

Lucky Hunting Charm (Critical Strike and Versatility neck)

Primal Ritual Shell (Agility or Strength or Intellect trinket)

Manafrond Sandals (cloth feet)

Bonesigil Shoulderguards (leather shoulders)

Raptor Talonglaive (warglaive)

Reclaimed Survivalist’s Dagger (Critical Strike and Mastery dagger)

Amberquill Shroud (mail head)

Thunderscale Legguards (plate legs)

Seasoned Hunter’s Trophy (Agility trinket) Morchok Petrified Fungal Spores (Haste and Versatility neck)

Enchanted Muckstompers (leather boots)

Legguards of the Deep Strata (plate legs)

Lost Delving Lamp (staff)

Primal Ritual Shell (Agility or Strength or Intellect trinket) Penumbrus Band of the Unscalable (Critical Strike and Haste ring)

Enchanted Muckstompers (leather boots)

Lost Delving Lamp (staff)

Legguards of the Deep Strata (plate legs)

Primal Ritual Shell (Agility or Strength or Intellect trinket) Rasnar the War Ender Qalashi War-Helm (plate helm)

Protector’s Molten Cudgel (one-handed mace) Shas’ith Primal Ritual Shell (Agility or Strength or Intellect trinket)

Raptor Talonglaive (warglaive)

Seasoned Hunter’s Trophy (Agility trinket)

Lucky Hunting Charm (Critical Strike and Versatility neck)

Basilisk Hide Jerkin (leather chest)

Thunderscale Legguards (plate legs)

Bonesigil Shoulderguards (leather shoulders)

Amberquill Shroud (mail head)

Manafrond Sandals (cloth feet)

Reclaimed Survivalist’s Dagger (Critical Strike and Mastery dagger) Worldcarver A’tir Lava-Splattered Breastplate (plate chest)

Molten Flak Cannon (gun)

Ring of Embers (Critical Strike and Haste ring)

Volcanic Chakram (fist weapon)

Loot table for rares in the Azure Span

Boss name Loot table Gnarls* Forest Dweller’s Shield (Critical Strike and Haste shield)

Reinforced Garden Tenders (plate hands) Blisterhide* Amberquill Shroud (mail head)

Bonesigil Shoulderguards (leather shoulders)

Manafrond Sandals (cloth feet)

Raptor Talonglaive (warglaive)

Primal Ritual Shell (Agility or Strength or Intellect trinket)

Lucky Hunting Charm (Critical Strike and Versatility neck)

Reclaimed Survivalist’s Dagger (Critical Strike and Mastery dagger)

Basilisk Hide Jerkin (leather chest)

Thunderscale Legguards (plate legs)

Seasoned Hunter’s Trophy (Agility trinket) High Shaman Rotknuckle* Gnoll-Gnawed Breeches (leather legs)

Gnollish Chewtoy Launcher (crossbow)

Rotguard Cowl (cloth head)

Gold-Alloy Blade (Critical Strike and Versatility one-handed sword) Snarglebone Gnoll-Gnawed Breeches (leather legs)

Gnollish Chewtoy Launcher (crossbow) Spellwrought Snowman Snowman’s Icy Gaze (cloth head)

Rod of Glacial Force (staff)

Iceloop (Critical Strike and Haste ring)

Leviathan Lure (one-handed mace)

Torrent Caller’s Shell (Strenght trinket)

Primal Ritual Shell (Agility or Strength or Intellect trinket)

Loot table for rares in Thaldraszus