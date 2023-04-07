Where to farm Dense Hide in WoW: Dragonflight

Dense Hide is the crown jewel of WoW Dragonflight’s Skinning profession. Since it’s easily the rarest piece of leather that skinners can find on the Dragon Isles, it’s also the most expensive that can be bought and sold at the Auction House.

Dense Hide is not farmed like most leathers in the game. Instead, you have a chance to collect Dense Hide each time you skin a qualifying enemy. This means you’ll have to spend plenty of time skinning mobs across the Dragon Isles and hoping that some of them bless your inventory with Dense Hide.

Luckily, you can also increase your Dense Hide gathering proficiency by leveling your Skinning profession knowledge. The more mobs you skin, the more knowledge you’ll get, and in turn, the higher your chances for Dense Hide will be.

Here are the best Dense Hide farming spots in WoW Dragonflight.

Best Dense Hide farming spots in WoW: Dragonflight

Ohn’ahran Plains

The best Dense Hide farming spot in the Ohn’ahran Plains also doubles as a Rockfang Leather farm. Rockfang Ravine at coordinates [84, 17] in the Ohn’ahran Plains is swarming with leather-yielding mobs, all of whom have a chance to reward you with Dense Hide when skinned. By the time you finish a full rotation around the Ravine, a new set of mobs will have respawned. Additionally, the enemies in this area have relatively low HP, making the farming process particularly easy.

The Waking Shores

You’re going to have to put in a bit of legwork if you want to farm Dense Hide in the Waking Shores, although the rewards are going to be relatively more fruitful here than in other zones. The best Dense Hide farm in this zone can be found in the Obsidian Citadel, where the Qalashi Mammoths and rare spawn Battlehorn Phyrus have a chance to yield Dense Hide when skinned.

The Azure Span

While the Azure Span doesn’t have many locations where you can passively farm Dense Hide, the zone does have plenty of skinnable enemies scattered throughout. Flying through the zone and stopping in the lowlands near coordinates [32, 45] or the Upper Frostlands around coordinates [56, 38] could yield valuable leather, although other, more densely populated farms will likely be more worth your time.