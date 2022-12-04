Skinning is one of the many professions in World of Warcraft that received much-needed updates in the Dragonflight expansion. So now that you can focus on honing your craft without worrying about skin stealing, you’ll find leveling this profession to be relatively simple and easy.

In Dragonflight, you can get new Hides, Scales, and Leather from skinning across the Dragon Isle. And if you’re in a thriving region with a good Auction House, skinning is an effortless way to make some extra gold.

Like the primary professions, there are skinning specializations, and they offer different benefits. So, what is the best skinning specialization in WoW Dragonflight?

Skinning specializations in WoW Dragonflight

Choosing a skinning specialization in Dragonflight can determine your yield and quality, increase your chances of luring in rare creatures, and allow you to create lures. As skinning is an easy profession to level, you will eventually be able to max out our skinning specializations.

The downside to skinning is that you don’t earn Knowledge Points from skinning new items as you would in Herbalism, so you do have to be careful when spending your Knowledge Points. But you can still get Knowledge Points through Profession Quests, Specialization Activities, Draconic Treatise on Skinning, and more.

In the beginning, focusing on one specialization is a good idea. In Dragonflight, your skinning specializations are as follows.

Tanning: This will improve your yield and the quality of Leathers, Hides, and Skins through refinement.

Harvesting: This is great for those who want to get more than just Leathers, Hides, and Scales. You can learn to create Lures and get extra meat for Cooking.

Bait Crafter: This will help increase your chances of luring in rare and elite creatures for you to kill and skin.

The best skinning specialization in Dragonflight depends on your goal for skinning. If you want better quality Leathers, choose Tanning, or if you’d like to increase your chances of attracting rare creatures, try the Bait Crafter build.

The most popular build in the beginning, however, is Harvesting. This is because you can create fish-specific lures and even get extra meat for Cooking, which can be a profitable and valuable profession.

While the best skinning specialization in Dragonflight depends on your goals, Harvesting is a great way to start. And as you level your skinning profession, you’ll be able to open all three specializations in no time.