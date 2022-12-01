Where to find Cooking training in WoW Dragonflight

In the latest World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, professions received a much-needed rework. Like past expansions, cooking is an excellent profession to level because you can create your own dishes and feasts.

Each of these can provide various benefits. Some can help you regain health while others can give specific stat boosts. And if you’re participating in Dungeons and Raids, having these on hand can be game-changing.

You can also craft high-demand feasts and other dishes and sell them in the Auction House to earn gold. So, depending on your region’s economy, cooking can be a valuable and profitable profession.

If you’ve decided to try cooking, there are a few Cooking Trainers across the Dragon Isles you can learn from.

Where to learn Dragonflight Cooking

In Dragonflight, you can learn to cook from the Cooking Trainer, Erugosa, located in Valdrakken, inside the Roasted Ram.

There are also other Cooking Trainers across the Dragon Isles that you can talk to and learn Dragon Isles cooking from. You can find these trainers at the following locations:

Ohn’ahran Plains: Gordul Razamen at Teerakai

The Azure Span: Elder Kinaa at Iskaara

The Waking Shores: Head Chef Stacks at the Wingrest Embassy Head Chef Stacks at the Dragonscale Basecamp



From these Cooking Trainers, you can eventually learn amazing dishes like Breakfast of Draconic Champions (restores health and mana), Salted Meat Mash (restores health with a well-fed limited-duration stamina boost), and Scrambled Basilisk Eggs (restores health with a well-fed limited duration stamina and agility boost). But some of these recipes do require a high Cooking level to learn.