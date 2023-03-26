Where to farm Rockfang Leather in WoW: Dragonflight

Rockfang Leather is a valuable crafting reagent in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, as it has plenty of uses in crafting recipes, particularly for the Inscription and Leatherworking professions. It is most famously used as a crafting reagent for certain Drakewatcher Manuscripts. As is the case with all leathers in WoW, Rockfang Leather can be gathered by players with the Skinning profession.

To farm Rockfang Leather efficiently, you’ll have to head to one spot in particular that’s become a hotbed for skinners in Dragonflight. Here’s how to quickly farm and make gold with Rockfang Leather.

Best Rockfang Leather farming spot in WoW: Dragonflight

The best spot for farming Rockfang Leather on the Dragon Isles is in the Ohn’ahran Plains at an appropriately named location called “Rockfang Ravine.” It is located in the Northeast corner of the Ohn’ahran Plains at coordinates [84, 17]. The closest flight path is Timberstep Outpost, although it shouldn’t take you long to get there on a Dragonriding mount from Valdrakken.

The Ravenous Rockfangs in the area spawn at a relatively fast rate, so it’s easy to make your way around the ravine quickly and skin mobs at an efficient clip. By the time you make one clockwise circuit around the Rockfang Ravine, there’s a strong chance that the mobs you started your farming session with will be back up and ready to be killed and skinned all over again.

Each of the Ravenous Rockfangs in the ravine has a chance to yield Resilient Leather and Dense Hide when skinned, in addition to a possible chance at Rockfang Leather. The named rockfang who inhabits the area, Sutaan, can also be skinned for a chance at Rockfang Leather.