How to remove embellishments from crafted items in WoW: Dragonflight

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, crafted items are some of the most reliable options for improving your character’s overall throughput. Whether it’s healing power, durability, or raw damage, items that are crafted and upgraded with Primal Infusions have to potential to scale with your character’s strength as you progress through more difficult content.

More often than not, crafted items are as strong as they are thanks to embellishments. Embellishments give your items a unique effect, usually via a crafting reagent that can be bought and sold on the auction house. In many cases, it’s because of these embellishments that certain powerful items are as sought after as they are.

Sometimes, though, you’ll need to swap out your items’ embellishments, as there is a limit on how many your character can have. Since embellished items’ power can start to stack quickly if you have enough of them equipped, Blizzard placed a hard cap of two on them. If you try to equip a third item with an embellishment, the game will prevent you from doing so, and you’ll have to adjust your character’s loadout.

Here’s how to remove and replace embellishments in WoW: Dragonflight.

How to replace an embellishment with a recrafting order

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

If you have an item that you crafted with an embellishment, you can’t just place a recrafting order to recraft the item with no embellishment on it. Instead, you’ll have to replace your embellishment with an unaffected new one. Thankfully, a specific crafting reagent can be purchased and placed into the embellishment slot of any crafting order that effectively removes the pre-existing embellishment from an item.

The crafting reagent needed to replace an embellishment with one that can get past the limit is called “Griftah’s All-Purpose Embellishment Powder.” It’s described as giving your crafted gear “a completely imperceivable but totally real improvement.”

Related: How to get Revival Catalyst charges in WoW: Dragonflight

Griftah’s Powder can be purchased from Griftah at coordinates [25, 53] at the Obsidian Citadel in the Waking Shores. After purchasing the powder, head back to the Artisan’s Market in Valdrakken to place a recrafting order, but be sure to include Griftah’s Powder in the embellishment slot.

What items can you use Griftah’s All-Purpose Embellishment Powder on?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Some embellished items, like the Elemental Lariat and Flaring Cowl, for example, cannot have their embellishments removed. The only way to get around the hard-capped limit when dealing with items like those is to unequip and replace them altogether.

As an example, if your character is holding a crafted weapon with the Fang Adornments embellishment, you can place a recrafting order on the same weapon that includes Griftah’s All-Purpose Embellishing Powder instead. When your order is complete, the item will no longer have an embellishment on it, and you’ll be able to equip it alongside two other embellished items.

As a general rule of thumb, you can only use Griftah’s Powder on items that you originally applied an embellishment to. Items that came with predetermined embellishments will not feel the effects of Griftah’s Powder.