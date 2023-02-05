WoW Dragonflight Winterpelt Furbolg rep items and rewards

Changes are coming to the faction.

A recent leak has revealed that there will be many additions and changes to the Winterpelt Furbolg faction in World of Warcraft’s Patch 10.0.7, which is expected to go live in early Spring 2023.

The Winterpelt Furbolg faction is a group found in the Azure Span in the Dragonflight expansion. Previously, players were unable to get past the Unfriendly reputation status. However, in Patch 10.0.7, players can expect to progress beyond it and gain amazing rewards in the process.

So, what can you expect regarding the Winterpelt Furbolg faction’s reputation items and rewards?

Winterpelt Furbolg rep items and rewards

Friendly Big Chunk o’ Meat (restores health) Frozen Solid Tea (restores mana) Kaldorei Fruitcake (restores health and mana)

Honored (you will unlock the Dragonriding Customization Options) Highland Drake: Sleek Horns Windborne Velocidrake: Exposed Finned Back Cliffside Wylderdrake: Plated Nose Renewed Proto-Drake: Stubby Snout Winterpelt Mending Totem (this can be used to hit an ally’s wound, stun them, and heal them) Winter Pelt Cloak (back cosmetic)

Revered Cliffside Wylderdrake: Spiked Horns Highland Drake: Horned Chin Windborne Velocidrake: Spiked Neck Renewed Proto-Drake: Malevolent Horns Paw-Made Winterpelt Reagent Bag (a 34-slot reagent bag) Recipe: Firewater Sorbet (a recipe for creating Firewater Sorbet, which restores health) Snow Blanket (a Toy that buries you in snow)

Exalted Driftling (teaches you to summon and dismiss this companion) Primal Stave of Claw and Fur (a toy that can be used to transform you into a Winterpelt Furbolg for five minutes)



Players can anticipate the Winterpelt Furbolg reputation items and rewards to become available in Patch 10.0.7.