WoW SoD: When does WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2 release?

When can you expect the next update for WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Even though World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery just released on Nov. 30, many fans are wondering when phase two will drop.

Season of Discovery, as you already know, is a seasonal WoW Classic server that is supposed to last roughly one year, just like its predecessor, Season of Mastery. Including the release patch, Season of Discovery is supposed to have four updates in total—phases one, two, three, and four.

You’re surely wondering when exactly WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two is releasing, and what it will include. Here are the answers to those questions.

When does WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two start?

Unfortunately, we still don’t know when exactly the second phase will kick off, but given that Season of Discovery should last one year, I’d say you can expect it in February 2024. Season of Discovery will have four patches in total. The year has 12 months, and if we divide that by four, you get three, meaning you can expect a fresh patch every three months.

This is all just speculation, and Blizzard still hasn’t confirmed any of this, but we do know there’ll be more updates to come.

Confirmed features coming in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

During Intro to Season of Discovery and a Sneak Peek at What’s Next WoW Cast on Dec. 1, senior game producer Josh Greenfield and lead software engineer Nora Valletta confirmed phase two will increase the level cap up to 40, introduce Gnomeregan as a raid, and potentially make Stranglethorn Vale the new PvP zone.

On top of that, you can expect even more Runes (new abilities) for your favorite characters.

A lot of these changes are still early in development and could change as we near the phase two release date.