WoW SoD: What is the level cap in WoW Season of Discovery?

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is changing so many features we love about the original game, including the level cap.

In WoW Classic, the maximum level was 60. This was true for the original game in 2004, its rerelease in 2019, and even for Season of Mastery. Season of Discovery is taking a different approach, though, and you’ll have not just one, but four different level caps to think about.

Here’s what is the level cap in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

What is a level cap in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

The level cap is the maximum level you can reach in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Once you get to this level, you’ll stop gaining experience from slaying mobs and completing quests, and you’ve officially reached the end game. Then, you can enjoy getting your best-in-slot gear, completing dungeons, and, of course, raiding Blackfathom Depths.

What is the maximum level in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

The level cap is 25 at first, but it will increase. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The maximum level in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is 25. The level cap will increase with each upcoming Season of Discovery update. The season will have four different level caps:

Level 25

Level 40

Level 50

Level 60

It’s important to note that these updates should come every couple of months, and you’ll have plenty of time to level up and catch up with your friends. On top of that, whenever Blizzard Entertainment increases the level cap, you’ll get an experience buff to quickly catch up.

What will each level cap in WoW Classic Season of Discovery introduce?

Each next level cap will introduce additional talents for your class, new Runes, or abilities that are separate from talent trees, and more content for you to rediscover. This means more dungeons converted into raids, more zones teeming with PvP events, and even more features like dual spec.