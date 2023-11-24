WoW Classic Season of Discovery patch roadmap: All upcoming update details

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is set to release on Nov. 30. Even though Season Discovery realms are meant to be seasonal and last roughly one year, it will get a ton of new updates and features along the way.

Season of Discovery is the second WoW Classic seasonal server, right after Season of Mastery. Essentially, it’s Blizzard Entertainment’s other take on the original game that was first released in 2004. It comes with new abilities, or Runes, Discoveries, fresh PvP events, old and iconic dungeons revamped as raids, and level-banded content. The first update is releasing on Nov. 30, but I assume there will be plenty more for you to go through and rediscover classic Azeroth as you know it.

Here are all the upcoming patch details for WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How many patches will WoW Classic Season of Discovery have?

Unfortunately, at the moment of writing this article, we don’t know much about future Season of Discovery updates. But, judging by Blizzard’s hints from BlizzCon 2023, I’d say this fresh game mode will have at least four updates, including the release patch.

Essentially, during the WoW Classic panel at BlizzCon 2023, Blizzard hinted at three more additional dungeons being converted into raids—Gnomeregan, Scarlet Monastery, and Karazhan. On top of that, players are supposed to get three new Runes, or abilities, with the first update, and, in total, you’ll have 12. So, this definitely proves my theory that Season of Discovery will feature three more updates after the release.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery patch roadmap

Release patch

Blackfathom Depths is the first raid in Season of Mastery. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Season of Discovery rolls out on Nov. 30, 2024, worldwide. It will launch with new realms for each region, new abilities known as Runes you need to unlock, and Discoveries which are meant to keep you busy after you level up to the maximum level 25. Besides all that, you can head to Blackfathom Depths in Ashenvale to enjoy the old dungeon as a raid now. Ashenvale is also a huge PvP zone that features large-scale PvP events with the faction leaders.

Second patch

Gnomeregan could be the second raid in Season of Discovery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not much is known about the second patch of Season of Discovery, but I believe it will come with Gnomeregan as the main raid, the level cap should be increased to level 40, and you should unlock three more Runes or abilities. Besides that, Dun Morogh should turn into a war zone to make this all a bit more interesting.

Third patch

Scarlet Monastery should be the next destination. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Again, we don’t know a lot about this patch, but it could be that your level cap will increase up to level 50, Scarlet Monastery will release as a raid, and you get three more abilities in addition to your talents.

Fourth patch

Karazhan is a fan-favorite WoW raid from The Burning Crusade. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Finally, the fourth patch is supposed to increase the level cap up to 60, just like it normally is in WoW Classic. With that, you’ll get three more abilities, access to the remaining end-game content like Molten Core, and Karazhan as the big raid of the patch. More details will follow as soon as Blizzard reveals official information.