WoW SoD: How to get the Starsurge Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery changed up vanilla Azeroth with the introduction of runes, infusing modern or new abilities into Classic. Starsurge is one such rune that Balance Druids should seek after.

Runes can provide you with new spells and passives that slightly alter your build or support an entirely new playstyle. Druids were already among the most versatile classes in World of Warcraft and capable of performing all three roles: healer, tank, and DPS.

With the Starsurge rune, Balance Druids can become much better casters and climb up the DPS meters. If you are trying to find the Rune of the Stars in Season of Discovery, here is what you need to do.

How to get the Starsurge Rune in WoW SoD

Head to the Northwestern parts of the Wetlands to find both Grugimdern and Vodyanoi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Starsurge rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you need to speak with a Dwarf NPC named Grugimdern in the Wetlands. This Dwarf can be found hidden amongst the vegetation in the northwestern reaches of the zone. Use the photo above for reference.

Speak with Grugmdern and accept the Marshroom item he gives. Go into your inventory and right click on the Marshroom and go to the pond due west of Grugmdern. Here, you can find a giant blue toad named Vodyanoi.

After a short dialog with Vodyanoi, you can finally receive the Rune of the Stars. Right-click the rune stored in your inventory and it should now appear in your character menu, ready to activate.

Unlike other Druid runes, this is the method to get the Starsurge rune for both Horde and Alliance players. This is a fairly high level zone under the current level cap, so I recommend waiting until you hit max level to get this rune.

Starsurge Rune in WoW SoD, explained

Druids from retail World of Warcraft should be familiar with the Starsurge ability. This is an instant cast of Arcane damage that deals burst damage onto your targeted enemy. This ability triggers most effects also seen from either the Wrath or Starfire spells.

Starsurge is an incredibly important rune for Balance Druids as it adds a much needed DPS resource for the caster subclass. Compared to Mages, Warlocks, and Shamans, Druids often lack burst damage spells. The Starsurge rune, though still lacking behind other caster burst damage abilities, is a massive help to your damage meters.