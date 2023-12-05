WoW SoD: All hotfixes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Blizzard is doing its best to fix any glitches.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery released on Nov. 30 and has since then been getting attention from a number of players. While it is enjoyed by many, it still has its flaws and bugs, but Blizzard Entertainment has luckily already shipped a few hotfixes.

Players have stumbled into a few bugs so far, which required fixes. Fortunately, Blizzard developers didn’t sleep on it and quickly added fixes.

Blizzard is heavily working to patch any bugs that come out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Only two hotfixes have been released for WoW Classic Season of Discovery so far. The second one, released on Dec. 4, was slightly updated on the following day. The patch didn’t change much besides adding a few fixes, especially to certain quests.

On the same day, the game mode had to go down for a few minutes due to login issues, which caused quite a stir in the game’s community.

Dec. 4 WoW Classic SoD hotfix

Players questing for “The Orb of Soran’ruk” will now find that The Twilight’s Hammer have invaded the shores of The Zoram Strand near Blackfathom Deeps. Developers’ notes: “It wasn’t our original intent for discoveries to take you into raid instances. Now, the enemies needed for completion of a pre-requisite quest for a rune are both in the outdoor world and inside the raid.”

The quest to discover the Earth Shield shaman rune is now properly available to players. (Was previously not visible due to a bug). Happy hunting!

Fixed an issue with the Bael Modan Blunderbuss gun item that caused it to only be usable with arrows rather than bullets.

Fixed an issue where Sadistic Fiend would not properly reset when players died.

Fixed an issue preventing progress on the Priest quest chain “Secrets of Elune”.

Fixed an issue where “Allegiance to the Old Gods” quest was not completable while in a raid group.

Carendin the Undercity Warlock will now discreetly dispose of any Acolyte’s Notes stuck in warlocks’ bags. He apologizes for the inconvenience.

Your bags can now carry multiple filled Supply Shipment crates.

Blackfathom Deeps Fixed an issue on Twilight Lord Kelris when players would incorrectly die if they took a Dream Portal while under the effects of the Dream Eater debuff.



Dec. 2 WoW Classic SoD hotfix