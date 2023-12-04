WoW Classic, Season of Discovery servers go down as Blizzard investigates login issues

The SoD grind will have to wait for now.

Although players are itching to continue playing WoW Classic’s new Season of Discovery, there’s a bit of a bump in the road right now with the servers being down on Dec. 4.

Players have been reporting issues with Blizzard’s login servers today, with the error code that’s most prominent being BLZ51934200. This error code is completely on Blizzard’s end, and there is no way you can do anything to fix it. The only solution to resolving this error code is by waiting out the problem and hoping that Blizzard fixes its server issues relatively soon.

[#WorldOfWarcraft] We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) December 4, 2023

WoW servers are currently down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When this error code appears, it will almost always be accompanied by a message letting you know that no servers are currently available and you’ll have to wait around until that changes.

Blizzard is currently investigating the issues surrounding the login servers and will provide updates whenever possible.

Update 1:27pm CT: WoW senior game producer Tom Ellis communicated with players on Twitter, saying that the game was “hammered by an infrastructure change with very unexpected results.” The back-end engineers are currently working to get the game back up, although Blizzard has not given any official statement regarding the timeframe as to when that will happen. As such, it’s still a waiting game for WoW players trying to access the game, but are still being met with the error screen.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.