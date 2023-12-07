WoW SoD: Battle for Ashenvale rewards in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's worth participating just for these rewards.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery introduced a bunch of new content to the game, including a new PvPvE event called Battle for Ashenvale. Level 25 players can easily join it almost anytime they want, and get some sweet rewards for winning.

Battle for Ashenvale draws a lot of inspiration from Alterac Valley. It’s triggered by PvP kills in Ashenvale, and the goal of each side is to defeat the leader of the opposing faction. Horde is led by Kazragore, while Felore Moonray stands behind Alliance’s helm.

The event has been criticized at the beginning of WoW Classic Season of Discovery for not rewarding enough reputation to the participants, for example. Luckily, Blizzard developers are hard at work to fix these issues and provide a better experience for the players. Those who reach level 25 should take part in Battle for Ashenvale due to some precious rewards they can get.

All rewards for Battle for Ashenvale in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The rewards in Battle for Ashenvale can be divided into three categories: Gear, Mounts, and Reputation. Here’s what they look like:

Gear

Mounts

These Mounts are incredibly fast, but they’re only usable in Ashenvale.

Trainee’s Sentinel Nightsaber (Alliance mount)

Trainee’s Outrider Wolf (Horde mount)

Reputation and other

Warsong Gulch Reputation Silverwing Sentinels for Alliance Warsong Outriders for Horde

Ashenvale Rallying Cry World Buff, which increases all damage and healing done by five percent for two hours, and can be used at a later time.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery is still only in its first phase, with the release of the second phase remaining a mystery as of now. Although we’re certain that similar events to Battle for Ashenvale will be available once the second phase eventually goes live.