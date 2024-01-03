Blizzard just made dying in WoW Season of Discovery’s Battle for Ashenvale far less tedious

Like most developers, Blizzard took a Christmas break, not releasing any hotfixes for World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery over the holiday season. But the devs returned with one minor yet worthwhile change on Jan. 2.

The latest hotfix added two Spirit Healers to the northwest of Ashenvale, the perfect quality-of-life changes for Battle for Ashenvale. The change was announced on Blizzard’s forums.

In WoW Season of Discovery’s first phase, Battle for Ashenvale is the main PvP event. Players can participate in a battle between factions to farm reputation with either Silverwing Sentinels (Alliance) or Warsong Outriders (Horde). But the zone itself lacked Spirit Healers in the Western part. As a result, players had to waste a lot of time getting back to their bodies after dying.

Players often had to run the entirety of Ashenvale just to respawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It was one of the major issues with the Battle for Ashenvale event, and with two new Spirit Healers, it should be fixed. While many players are thankful for the update, others are demanding more Season of Discovery fixes from Blizzard following the holiday break hiatus.

WoW Season of Discovery is on track to receive much more new content soon. While we don’t know the exact release date of phase two, the 2024 WoW Roadmap indicates it’s set to release this winter. This means it could be just weeks away.