How to get into the Searing Gorge in WoW Classic

The Searing Gorge is a high-end zone in World of Warcraft where there are plenty of quests for players leveling through their 40s and 50s, meaning you’re going to want to adventure there eventually.

In phase two of the Season of Discovery, only a handful of WoW quests in the Searing Gorge are actually able to be started by players in the zone, but one of them, “Set them Ablaze!,” is a highly targeted quest that drops really solid loot for both the standard WoW Classic leveling process and the phase two SoD endgame.

Regardless of what version of WoW Classic you’re leveling through right now, you’ll want to make a stop in the Searing Gorge. Here’s how to get there.

Easiest way to access the Searing Gorge in WoW Classic

The easiest way to get to the Searing Gorge is through the Badlands. The road that takes you out of the western portion of the Badlands leads straight into the Searing Gorge. Quickly running through that zone, whether it be via nearby flight points like Kargath or Thelsamar or just on foot, will eventually lead you into the Searing Gorge.

The road to the Gorge. Screenshot by Dot Esports A green arrow on the left side of this map marks the road towards the Searing Gorge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The road that leads into the Searing Gorge from the Badlands can be accessed from coordinates [5.82, 60.44]. Head there and look to the west; you will find an upwards-leading ramp that will take you into the gorge. This is by far the easiest and most convenient way you can access the Searing Gorge, as all other methods require extra steps.

Upon entering the Gorge, both Alliance and Horde players will want to head to Thorium Point [37, 30] to get lock-in a flight path, which lets them come back quite easily.

How to get the Key to the Searing Gorge (optional)

Alliance players can also access the Searing Gorge via a gate in the Valley of Kings in Loch Modan, however, that gate is locked to begin and can only be accessed with the “Key to the Searing Gorge” quest, which is actually obtained from a mission in the Searing Gorge anyway. If you want the key to the Searing Gorge, you can do so by completing a brief chain started by killing a beast known as Margol the Rager. He patrols the mountains in the Southeastern portion of the Searing Gorge, around coordinates [65, 72].