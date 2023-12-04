WoW SoD: Where to find Supply Officer in Orgrimmar – Waylaid Supply Officer location in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

While you’re killing mobs in Durotar, you’ll surely get Waylaid Supplies from random mobs, and you need to take that item and turn it into a Supply Officer in Orgrimmar.

The Supply Officer in Orgrimmar is the representative of the new faction in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, Durotar Supply and Logistics. Right now, you can reach two different levels of reputation with them—Friendly and Honored, and naturally, you can reap the rewards of your effort. When you reach Friendly reputation, you can purchase various gear rewards, but you want to reach the Honored level because you can purchase new Runes or abilities for your class.

Here’s the exact location of the Orgrimmar Supply Officer in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Where can you find the Supply Officer in Orgrimmar in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Orgrimmar Supply Officer is located in Valley of Strength, to the left of the auction house and right of the bank and the tower with the flight master. The exact coordinates of the Orgrimmar Supply Officer are 51.65, 63.94. The Supply Officer in Orgrimmar is called Jornah.

Supplies Officer in Orgrimmar, Jornah, is located in front of the Boomstick Imports store. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

If you have a Waylaid Supply crate in your bag, you can easily recognize the Supply Officer since they will have a blue question mark above their head.

Why do you need to turn in Waylaid Supplies to Supply Officers in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Turning in Waylaid Supplies to Supply Officers is the only way to level up your reputation with Durotar Supply and Logistics. You want to reach Honored level with this faction to buy a new Rune from them, and this is the only way to obtain that new ability. Each new Rune costs four gold and 50 silver, and you want to do this before the release of phase two.