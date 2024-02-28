How to get to Gadgetzan in WoW Classic and WoW Season of Discovery

Gadgetzan is one of the most famous towns in all of World of Warcraft, and getting there is a must-do for any levelers looking to progress their way through the deserts of Tanaris.

For many players, reaching Gadgetzan is a telltale sign that you’re in the final stages of the leveling journey as many of the quests in the desert town are only available to start once you hit level 40. Tanaris is one of the most experience-rich zones in WoW Classic, and Gadgetzan is its most buzzing quest hub. In the later stages of Season of Discovery phase two and the early bits of SoD phase three, we expect Gadgetzan to be a leveling hotspot for players of both factions.

Here’s how you can get to Gadgetzan in WoW Classic and WoW SoD.

How to get to Gadgetzan as Alliance in WoW Classic

The easiest way to reach Gadgetzan is to swim down to the town from a nearby port. Alliance players can reach Gadgetzan by swimming to Tanaris from Theramore Isle. Getting to Theramore is easy enough as you can reach the port via a boat that leaves from Menethil Harbor in the Wetlands. Once you’re there, swim down the side of Kalimdor until you eventually enter Tanaris and can walk across the desert to Gadgetzan.

A red circle shows Ratchet, the Horde starting point, while a blue circle signals Theramore, the Alliance starting point. Gadgetzan is marked by a map marker. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

How to get to Gadgetzan as a Horde player in WoW Classic

Going to Gadgetzan as a member of the Horde can take some time as the only nearby Horde-friendly port that you can reach Gadgetzan from is Ratchet up in the Barrens. You’ve likely encountered Ratchet from your time leveling in the Barrens, but if you haven’t been to Ratchet yet, you can get there by way of a boat that leaves from Booty Bay or a road that leads south out of Orgrimmar.

Once you’re in Ratchet, swim down the coast of Kalimdor, running on land where applicable, until you reach Steamwheedle Port. You can then run across northern Tanaris until you hit Gadgetzan.

Alternatively, you could run through the Barrens, take the Great Lift down into the Thousand Needles, and then walk through the entirety of that zone until you hit the Shimmering Flats on its far-western side. There is a road that leads from the Shimmering Flats into Tanaris that takes you straight to Gadgetzan.