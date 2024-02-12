Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Intervene rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Here's how to solve the puzzle involving the three statues needed for the Intervene rune.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 02:08 pm
Three statues of warriors in the Thousand needles needed for the intervene rune World of Warcraft classic -- angled view
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two, the Intervene rune for Warriors is exceptionally useful on players looking to be a tank. Intervene allows you to charge towards an ally and intercept an incoming melee or ranged attack. Additionally, the rune causes you to reduce all threat your target ally generates, making you an even more reliable tank. 

The Intervene rune is engraved onto the boot item slot for Warriors and serves as a must-have new rune for players looking to guide their allies through dungeons at the tank position. Here’s how you can get the Intervene rune in WoW SoD phase two. 

Intervene Warrior rune location in WoW SoD phase two

At coordinates [68, 90] in Thousand Needles, near the Silithid-infested Rustmaul Dig Site in the southwest corner of the Shimmering Flats, you will find three target dummies, each of which have enormous statues posted behind them. Pay very close attention to these statues, especially when it comes to the weapons they’re holding. 

Three statues of warriors in the Thousand needles in World of Warcraft classic (front view)
You must cast the correct abilities while holding the corresponding weapons on these statues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These three statues, from left to right, feature characters holding a two-handed sword, two one-handed axes, and a sword and shield. The weapon loadouts of these statues should give you a hint as to how you should attack the target dummies in front of them.

Attack the dummies in the following order with these specific attacks:

  1. Attack the target dummy on the left with an Execute spell while holding a two-handed weapon.
  2. Then target the dummy in the middle, equip two one-handed weapons, and cast Taunt.
  3. Finally, target the dummy on the right, equip a sword-and-shield, and cast Shield Bash on it.

Casting these three spells with the necessary weapons on the correct dummies in the right order will summon a chest close by that you can loot to get the Intervene rune.

Author

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.