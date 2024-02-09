WoW SoD: How to get the Rolling with the Punches Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

One of the quickest runes you can get for your Rogue in phase two of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery is Rolling with the Punches.

This rune, which is engraved onto your boots, allows you to get a stacking six percent buff to your HP (up to 30 percent) every time you dodge or parry an enemy’s attack. Rolling with the Punches is one of the easier-to-obtain runes in phase two of WoW Season of Discovery. All you’ll need is a method of transportation that will take you to the Thousand Needles, as well as some training in the lockpicking skill.

Rolling with the Punches rune engravement location in WoW SoD phase two

This tent in Thousand Needles’ Camp E’thok is where you’ll want to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to Camp E’thok in the Thousand Needles at coordinates [18, 22]. There, you’ll find a tent that is home to a “Sizable Stolen Strongbox.” Picking the lock on this chest will spawn a Russian Doll-esque minigame that requires you to repeatedly pick the locks of smaller chests contained inside the big chest. These chests will move to your inventory and you’ll have to pick each of their locks five times to obtain the Rolling with the Punches rune found within.

Camp E’thok is found in the northwest section of Thousand Needles. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

After picking the lock five times, you’ll be able to open the box-inside-a-box permanently. The fifth iteration of the chest contains the Rune of the Southpaw, which can be used to obtain the engravement for Rolling with the Punches.

Although there are better DPS options than Rolling with the Punches, which doesn’t add anything to your raw damage and instead focuses on pure survivability, the rune is still relatively strong if you’re playing your Rogue as a solo leveler. Having a 30 percent HP boost on hand while leveling during phase two of SoD is a relatively big advantage that you should get sooner rather than later.