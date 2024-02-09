Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Rolling with the Punches Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

This should be one of the first things you do as a Rogue in SoD phase two.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 01:08 pm
Thousand Needles centaur camps in WoW Classic
Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the quickest runes you can get for your Rogue in phase two of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery is Rolling with the Punches.

Recommended Videos

This rune, which is engraved onto your boots, allows you to get a stacking six percent buff to your HP  (up to 30 percent) every time you dodge or parry an enemy’s attack. Rolling with the Punches is one of the easier-to-obtain runes in phase two of WoW Season of Discovery. All you’ll need is a method of transportation that will take you to the Thousand Needles, as well as some training in the lockpicking skill. 

Rolling with the Punches rune engravement location in WoW SoD phase two

Camp Ethok centaur camp in the thousand needles, wow classic
This tent in Thousand Needles’ Camp E’thok is where you’ll want to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to Camp E’thok in the Thousand Needles at coordinates [18, 22]. There, you’ll find a tent that is home to a “Sizable Stolen Strongbox.” Picking the lock on this chest will spawn a Russian Doll-esque minigame that requires you to repeatedly pick the locks of smaller chests contained inside the big chest. These chests will move to your inventory and you’ll have to pick each of their locks five times to obtain the Rolling with the Punches rune found within.

Woiw map of thousand needles with camp ethok highlighted
Camp E’thok is found in the northwest section of Thousand Needles. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

After picking the lock five times, you’ll be able to open the box-inside-a-box permanently. The fifth iteration of the chest contains the Rune of the Southpaw, which can be used to obtain the engravement for Rolling with the Punches. 

Although there are better DPS options than Rolling with the Punches, which doesn’t add anything to your raw damage and instead focuses on pure survivability, the rune is still relatively strong if you’re playing your Rogue as a solo leveler. Having a 30 percent HP boost on hand while leveling during phase two of SoD is a relatively big advantage that you should get sooner rather than later. 

related content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Hot Streak rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A mage casting flamestrike in wow classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Hot Streak rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Dance of the Wicked Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Undead Warlock is looking at a Reckless Warlock corpse
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Dance of the Wicked Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Maelstrom Weapon Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic Shaman standing in Durotar
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Maelstrom Weapon Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Enhanced Blessings Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
The Scarlet Monastery in WoW with a few players walking towards it
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Enhanced Blessings Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Redirect Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic Rogue standing in Tirisfal Glades
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Redirect Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 9, 2024
Author

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.