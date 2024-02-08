WoW SoD: How much experience do you get from Blackfathom Deeps in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

With the launch of phase two of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, the ability to gain experience past level 25 has been activated.

Perhaps the biggest loophole players have found, though, is the possibility of running the phase one endgame raid, Blackfathom Deeps, for a bit of free experience at the start of the second phase. When you first log into WoW at the start of phase two of Season of Discovery, you’ll have the option to run Blackfathom Deeps one last time while it’s relatively current content. But this time, you can do so while gaining experience, and it might actually be worth your time.

Is it worth it to run Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) for XP in WoW SoD phase two?

Running all of BFD to start phase two isn’t the worst idea. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blackfathom Deeps is a lengthy raid and its bosses each give a decent amount of experience when defeated, which makes it perfect for a quick XP farm at the start of phase two. According to a data mine found by WoW YouTube channel Comeback Kids, running Blackfathom Deeps in phase two will net players about 23,000 experience points, which is just about two-thirds of the XP required to hit level 26. With that in mind, a quick Blackfathom Deeps run at the start of your phase two leveling journey could give you a bit of a head start when it comes to both XP and gear.

It could be worth it to run Blackfathom Deeps during phase two of Season of Discovery, but only early on in the leveling process. The raid and its gear within will be outscaled in the open world eventually, and there will be little reason to return to Blackfathom Deeps once you progress out of your 20s.

Unfortunately for players, Blackfathom Deeps will still abide by the same lockout rules that it did in phase one during phase two. This means you’ll only be able to run the raid once every three days. Assuming you’re a relatively efficient leveler, you’ll escape Blackfathom Deeps’ effective leveling bracket within that three-day span and you won’t have much use for the raid moving forward through phase two.