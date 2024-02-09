WoW SoD: How to get the Hot Streak rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

For Mage players focused on a Fire build in phase two of WoW Classic Season of Discovery, the Hot Streak rune is going to be a pivotal part of their loadout.

Many WoW players should be familiar with the Hot Streak mechanic, which causes your Pyroblast spell to be instantly cast after landing back-to-back critical strikes with a fire spell on a target. Since Pyroblast is normally a three-plus second cast, having it come out instantly is a huge boost to your DPS, and it’s for that reason we believe this rune should actually make Fire Mage one of the better DPS options in phase two of Season of Discovery.

Hot Streak is a rune that’s able to be engraved on your belt item slot. Here’s how to get it.

Hot Streak Mage rune in WoW SoD phase two full guide

Cast Flamestrike on these bellows to spawn the mob that yields the Hot Streak rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To obtain the Hot Streak Mage rune in WoW SoD phase two, you must first head to the Alterac Mountains and reach the snowy town of Strahnbrad on the east side of the zone. At coordinates [60, 46], there will be a forge you can interact with to get your Hot Streak rune.

You can interact with the forge in Strahnbrad by casting fire spells (Flamestrike works best) on the bellows of the forge until they have a red, fiery appearance about them. Once you’ve successfully lit the bellows of the forge on fire, a fire elemental will spawn on top of the forge, and defeating it will grant you the Hot Streak rune that you’ll be able to loot off its body.

The forge is located at the marked location on the Alterac map. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

You’ll want to be a relatively high level in phase two of Season of Discovery before attempting to get this rune as the fire elemental that spawns on top of the forge in Strahnbrad is a level 35 mob. Not being at the proper level or not having any players around to help you will definitely cripple your attempt at getting this rune.