WoW SoD: How much do mounts cost in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Although mounts have technically been a part of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery since phase one with the Battle for Ashenvale PvP event giving players mounts to use (but only in that zone), the second phase of SoD will introduce traditional mounts that players can ride across Azeroth.

Once you reach level 40 at the end of phase two, you’ll be able to go to your race’s corresponding hub for mounts and purchase one. Level 40 has always been the standard when it comes to purchasing mounts in World of Warcraft, and that rule remains true in the Season of Discovery.

Here’s everything you need to know about mounts in phase two of WoW SoD, including where to purchase them and how much they cost.

Mounts in WoW Classic SoD: Cost, vendor locations, and more

Depending on which race you are in World of Warcraft, you will have access to a different lineup of mounts upon hitting level 40. You can purchase your mount by returning to your starting zone and speaking with the mount vendor there; each race has a different mount vendor in a different town. Humans, for example, can purchase their horses at the Eastvale Logging Camp in Elwynn Forest, Gnomes can get their Mechanostriders from Steelgrill’s Depot in Dun Morogh, and Undead can get their Deathchargers from Brill in Tirisfal Glades.

Although you won’t have access to epic (swift) mounts until level 60 during the final phase of SoD, you can get your hands on a regular amount during phase two provided you have enough gold to purchase one.

Standard mounts cost 80 gold to purchase. But this price can be lowered by 10 percent if you’re honored with your race’s corresponding faction. For example, if Dwarves are honored with Ironforge when they go to purchase their mount, the cost of their ram from Amberstill Ranch will only be 72 gold.

Alternatively, you could get a free mount by participating in the Stranglethorn Vale Blood Moon PvP event. Faction-tailored mounts will be rewarded to players who complete enough tasks and quests related to phase two’s open-world PvP event. But if you’re keen on getting a more classic type of WoW mount without having to go through any extra steps (or are adverse to PvP), the standard ground mounts you’re used to are traditionally available to purchase once you hit level 40.