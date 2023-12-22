WoW SoD: What to do with the Rustling Bush in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

One of the most tried-and-true ways of obtaining runes in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery is by interacting with things in the open world. Hunter players will find one of their SoD runes—Master Marksman—can be earned by interacting with an open-world target known as the Rustling Bush.

These mysterious bushes can be found in starting zones across Azeroth, and although there is little direction attached to them, you should be able to interact with them quite easily, so long as you have a core Hunter spell learned.

If you’re not a Hunter, don’t worry about the Rustling Bushes you might come across in your travels; you won’t have any use for them. If you are a Hunter, though, listen up: this is how you can interact with a Rustling Brush and use it to obtain an important rune that you can add to your WoW SoD build.

All Rustling Bush locations in WoW SoD

WoW’s Rustling Bush presents a carefully laid trap for the quick-witted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you find a Rustling Bush in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, you’re going to want to draw whatever’s hiding inside of it out with one of your abilities. Upon encountering one of these bushes, cast Hunter’s Mark on it to reveal a poacher that will emerge from the bush. These poachers are usually around level eight to nine, and are relatively easy to kill.

Rustling Bush coordinates in WoW SoD

Dun Morogh: [29, 49]

Teldrassil: [46, 46]

Durotar: [38, 52]

Mulgore: [59, 54]

After killing the poacher, loot their body to find the Rune of Marksmanship. Learning this rune engraving will give you access to the Master Marksman ability, which is a passive effect that can be applied to the chest item slot. This passive gives you an extra five percent Critical Strike chance, and reduces the mana cost of all of your Hunter shots by 25. Although other chest engravings, such as Aspect of the Lion, are arguably more valuable, Master Marksman is still a very strong rune for Hunter players, especially those leveling in WoW SoD’s early game.