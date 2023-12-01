WoW SoD: All Hunter runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

Your pets are going to love these runes.

Runes are a new mechanic in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Once you’ve discovered a class rune, you can engrave it onto its designated gear, whether gloves, legs, or chest, and gain a new ability. And there are specific runes just for Hunters.

WoW SoD: List of all Hunter runes

Taurens are one race that can be Hunters. Image via Blizzard

Like the other classes, Hunters have 12 class runes in WoW SoD, and each of these will be valuable in increasing your DPS. The runes available to Hunters and their abilities include the following:

Aspect of the Lion Rune Gear: Chest Ability: This costs eight percent of your base mana and is an instant cast. You’ll take on the aspect of the lion, meaning the total stats for all nearby allies will increase by 10 percent, and the total stats for you will increase by an additional 10 percent. But only one aspect can be active at a time.

Master Marksmen Rune Gear: Chest Ability: This increases your critical strike chance by five percent and reduces all your Shot ability’s mana costs by 25 percent.

Lone Wolf Rune Gear: Chest Ability: You’ll now deal 15 percent more damage with all attacks if you don’t have an active pet.

Cobra Strikes Rune Gear: Chest Ability: Your Shot ability critical hits will cause your pet’s next two special attacks to hit critically.

Kill Command Rune Gear: Legs Ability: This costs three percent of your base mana, is an instant cast, and has a one-minute cooldown. When you give the command to kill, you’ll increase your pet’s special attack damage by 60 percent for 30 seconds. Every special attack from your pet will reduce this bonus damage by 20 percent.

Sniper Training Rune Gear: Legs Ability: Your Shot abilities will gain a 10 percent more critical strike chance if you haven’t moved for the last six seconds.

Serpent Spread Rune Gear: Legs Ability: When targets get hit by your Multi-Shot abilities, they’re also inflicted by your Serpent Sting for six seconds.

Flanking Strikes Rune Gear: Legs Ability: This costs three percent of your base mana, is an instant case, and has a 30-second cooldown. You and your pet will deal an instant 100 percent melee damage to your target. Once that’s over, your Mongoose Bite and Raptor Strike will deal 10 percent more damage for 10 seconds, which can stack up to three times. Your Raptor Strikes also have a 20 percent chance to reset the cooldown on Flanking Strike.

Beast Mastery Rune Gear: Gloves Ability: Your pet’s damage and health increase by 30 percent, and its Focus regeneration increases by 80 percent. Your pet’s Growl will also Taunt targets to attack it for three seconds.

Chimera Shot Rune Gear: Gloves Ability: This costs 12 percent of your base mana, has a six-second cooldown, and requires a ranged weapon. You’ll deal 125 percent weapon damage, and it refreshes the current Sting on your target, which triggers an additional effect, either Serpent, Viper, or Scorpid Sting.

Explosive Shot Rune Gear: Gloves Ability: This costs seven percent of your base mana, has a six-second cooldown, and requires a ranged weapon. You will fire an explosive charge at the enemy, which deals fire damage. The charge will also blast the target every second for an additional two seconds, and this cooldown is shared with Arcane Shot.

Carve Rune Gear: Gloves Ability: This costs eight percent of your base mana, is an instant cast, and requires a melee weapon. Carve is a sweeping attack that strikes all enemies before you for 50 percent of your weapon damage.



As a fellow pet enthusiast, I’m looking forward to engraving these runes on my gear because they’ll increase my damage and my pet’s damage. This means you’ll also get a nice DPS boost and will be able to clear mobs and bosses a little faster.