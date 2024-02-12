Category:
WoW SoD: How to get the Decoy Totem Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's a tricky one.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 10:10 am
WoW Classic Shaman standing in Durotar
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like in the first phase, finding new runes is often tricky in WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s second phase. Shaman players will have to make a certain offering to receive the Decoy Totem rune.

The rune is a fantastic pick for Elemental and Enhancement Shamans, as it allows you to summon a Decoy Totem. It lasts 10 seconds with five health at the feet of the target. Upcoming melee or ranged attacks against the targets are redirected towards the totem instead, so it’s a perfect way of blocking some perilous damage.

In addition, the Decoy Totem grants target immunity to movement impairing effects for 10 seconds, making it even more obligatory is some Shaman builds in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get the Decoy Totem Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

An overview of the rock formations in the Thousand Needles in WoW Classic
Thousand Needles must be visited to claim the Decoy Totem Rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting your own Decoy Totem rune is a bit tricky, but more than worth it. To start, you need to obtain three Cloud Serpent Fangs and 10 Strong Harpy Feather, which drop from Serpents and Harpies in Thousand Needles, respectively.

Once you get the mentioned ingredients, get one Silken Thread, bought at numerous Leatherworking and Tailoring vendors in every city. With these three under your belt, go behind the hut on top of one bluffs, where you’ll find the Altar of the Wind Spirit. Its coordinates are 39.4, 42.0.

Location of Altar of the Wind Spirit in Thousand Needles.
The Altar is on top of one of the bluffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re by the altar, use the Cloud Serpent Fangs or the Strong Harpy Feathers. Doing so makes you channel an Offering to the Wind Spirit, which takes a while and can’t be interrupted, unless you want to lose all your ingredients. Now comes the tricky part. Once it’s over, it’s mandatory you jump off the cliff immediately, which finishes the offering and rewards you with the Decoy Totem rune. You won’t get one if you don’t jump and have to go through the process again. 

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.