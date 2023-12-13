WoW SoD: Full Leatherworking guide for WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Animal rights groups would like to have a few words with you.

World of Warcraft has always had many furry and scaly creatures. During your journey to level 25, you’ll undoubtedly encounter and kill many beasts. If you are crafty, you can turn these beastly remains into profit.

Compared to other professions, Leatherworking is, arguably, easier to level up. The reason for this is that you don’t need to go out and look for your resources because, well, they are everywhere. As long as you are in the right leveling area, the beasts are going to have the appropriate leather/skin, and all you have to do is kill them and skin them. In Season of Discovery (Phase One), Leatherworking hasn’t changed much, but there are a few new recipes that can make things interesting.

What can a Leatherworker do in WoW Classic SoD?

Get your leather supplies here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the name suggests, a Leatherworker makes things out of leather. These include:

Armor – Worn by classes like Druids, Rogues, Shamans, and Hunters. Leather is sturdier than cloth but less tough than mail or plate armor.

– Worn by classes like Druids, Rogues, Shamans, and Hunters. Leather is sturdier than cloth but less tough than mail or plate armor. Quivers / Bullet pouches – Hunters and other classes that wield ranged weapons will often need to have bullets and arrows on them, and Quivers are great for carrying them.

– Hunters and other classes that wield ranged weapons will often need to have bullets and arrows on them, and Quivers are great for carrying them. Armor kits – These are applied to armor pieces to improve the armor rating. They work similar to enchantments.

The biggest highlights in Season of Discovery Phase One for Leatherworkers are the Void-Touched Leather Gloves and Void-Touched Leather Gauntlets. These are considered Best-in-slot for many classes because of their stat boosts and ability to increase spell damage and attack speed by 10 percent.

How to level Leatherworking in WoW Classic SoD?

Tanning some leather. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leatherworking works best with Skinning. After killing a skinnable enemy, you can skin them and immediately turn the skin into usable leather. For the most part, all you have to do is find any beast spawning area in whichever zone you are leveling at and start killing beasts and skinning them.

You can also tag along with someone (party member or random stranger) and skin their killed enemies, but that can be considered rude by some WoW players, so it may be a good idea to ask before you do.

In Season of Discovery, you’ll mostly be using Light Leather and Medium Leather and only scratch the surface with Heavy Leather since this is where the skill cap begins. For some specific recipes, you may also need help from other professions, such as Tailoring and Alchemy, but those can be bought at the auction house.

Which Classes are best with Leatherworking in WoW Classic SoD?

Rogues make excellent leatherworkers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, leatherworking isn’t very useful to any class that doesn’t typically wear leather armor. Because of this, Leatherworking will be mostly useful to Rogues, Druids, Shamans, and Hunters. Shamans and Hunter can later start wearing mail armor, but during Phase One and the majority of Phase Two of SoD, they will have to wear Leather armor. Now, Leatherworking can eventually start making mail armor, and I imagine that will be added sooner during Phase Two or, at least, during Phase Three.

One of my favorite items in WoW that only Leatherworkers can make is the Heavy Leather Ball. What is this ball used for? Playing Catch. Simply select another player (party member or otherwise) and right-click on the ball to throw it to them. They can do the same with you, and you can play catch. This dumb yet entertaining activity in WoW has always been one of the reasons why I love this game so much.