WoW SoD: All Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

Shamans got a bunch of new abilities in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. But these new abilities, or Runes, first need to be unlocked and then engraved to your gear slot.
Each new Rune can drastically change your playstyle. In Season of Discovery, Shamans can take on the role of a melee DPS, ranged DPS, healer, and even a tank. Naturally, you can mix and match Runes as you like, and once you learn them, you don’t have to go back into the world to seek them out again.
Here are all Shaman Runes available in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.
WoW SoD Shaman Runes, listed
In Season of Discovery, Shamans can learn up to 12 Runes. During the first phase, you can only use three new abilities, and each new update will introduce three additional Rune slots.
Here’s the list of all Shaman Runes in Season of Discovery:
- Dual Wield Specialization
- Gear: Chest
- Ability: Increases your chance to hit with both spells and melee attacks by five percent while dual wielding and your Stormstrike ability now hits with both weapons while dual wielding.
- Shield Mastery
- Gear: Chest
- Ability: Each time you Block, you regenerate mana equal to eight percent of your maximum mana and you gain Armor equal to 30 percent of your shield’s armor value, stacking up to five times. You also always gain 10 percent increased chance to Block and 15 percent increased Block value.
- Overload
- Gear: Chest
- Ability: Gives your Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning, Chain Heal, Healing Wave, and Lava Burst spells a 33 percent chance to cast a second, similar spell on the same target at no additional cost that causes half damage or healing and no threat.
- Healing Rain
- Gear: Chest
- Ability: Selects the area 15 yards around target player, and heals all of target player’s party members within that area for (* 15 / 100) every second.
- Ancestral Guidance
- Gear: Legs
- Ability: For the next 10 sec, 25 percent of your damage is converted to healing on up to three nearby party members, and 100 percent of your healing is converted to damage on your most recent Flame Shock target.
- Earth Shield
- Gear: Legs
- Ability: Protects the target with an earthen shield, reducing casting or channeling time lost when damaged by 30 percent and causing attacks to heal the shielded target for 100. This effect can only occur once every few seconds. Three charges. Lasts 10 min. Earth Shield can only be placed on one target at a time and only one Elemental Shield can be active on a target at a time.
- Way of Earth
- Gear: Legs
- Ability: While Rockbiter Weapon is active on your main hand weapon, you deal 50 percent increased threat, gain 30 percent increased health, take 10 percent reduced damage, gain six percent reduced chance to be critically hit by melee attacks, and Earth Shock taunts targets to attack you and has a separate cooldown from other Shock spells but has its range reduced to melee range.
- Shamanistic Rage
- Gear: Legs
- Ability: Reduces all damage you take by 20 percent and you regenerate mana every second for 15 sec. Mana regenerated per second is equal to 15 percent of your Attack Power, 10 percent of your spell power, or six percent of your healing power, whichever value is greatest. Your party and raid members within 40 yards will also receive 10 percent of the mana you receive this way.
- Water Shield
- Gear: Gloves
- Ability: The caster is surrounded by three globes of water, granting one percent of your maximum mana per five sec. When a spell, melee, or ranged attack hits the caster, four percent of maximum mana is restored to the caster. This expends one water globe. Only one globe will activate every few seconds. Lasts 10 min. Only one Elemental Shield can be active on the Shaman at any one time.
- Lava Burst
- Gear: Gloves
- Ability: You hurl molten lava at the target, dealing (469 / 100 *) to (605 / 100 *) Fire damage. If your Flame Shock is on the target, Lava Burst will deal a critical strike.
- Lava Lash
- Gear: Gloves
- Ability: You charge your off-hand weapon with lava, instantly dealing 100 percent off-hand Weapon damage. Damage is increased by 20 percent if your off-hand weapon is enchanted with Flametongue.
- Molten Blast
- Gear: Gloves
- Ability: Blast up to four enemies in a cone in front of you for (* 72 / 100 + 5 / 100 * Attack power) to (* 108 / 100 + 5 / 100 * Attack power) Fire damage. This ability generates a high amount of threat. Flame Shock periodic damage has a 10 percent chance to reset the cooldown on Molten Blast.