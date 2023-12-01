WoW SoD: All Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

Shamans got a bunch of new abilities in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. But these new abilities, or Runes, first need to be unlocked and then engraved to your gear slot.

Each new Rune can drastically change your playstyle. In Season of Discovery, Shamans can take on the role of a melee DPS, ranged DPS, healer, and even a tank. Naturally, you can mix and match Runes as you like, and once you learn them, you don’t have to go back into the world to seek them out again.

Here are all Shaman Runes available in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

WoW SoD Shaman Runes, listed

You’ll learn up to 12 new abilities in Season of Discovery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Season of Discovery, Shamans can learn up to 12 Runes. During the first phase, you can only use three new abilities, and each new update will introduce three additional Rune slots.

Here’s the list of all Shaman Runes in Season of Discovery:

Dual Wield Specialization Gear: Chest Ability: Increases your chance to hit with both spells and melee attacks by five percent while dual wielding and your Stormstrike ability now hits with both weapons while dual wielding.

Shield Mastery Gear: Chest Ability: Each time you Block, you regenerate mana equal to eight percent of your maximum mana and you gain Armor equal to 30 percent of your shield’s armor value, stacking up to five times. You also always gain 10 percent increased chance to Block and 15 percent increased Block value.

Overload Gear: Chest Ability: Gives your Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning, Chain Heal, Healing Wave, and Lava Burst spells a 33 percent chance to cast a second, similar spell on the same target at no additional cost that causes half damage or healing and no threat.

Healing Rain Gear: Chest Ability: Selects the area 15 yards around target player, and heals all of target player’s party members within that area for (* 15 / 100) every second.

