WoW SoD: All Rogue runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

Like all the classes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, Rogues have their own unique runes they can discover and engrave on their chest, legs, and gloves. Best of all, the rune’s abilities vary, so they can suit almost any play style.

WoW SoD Rogue Runes, listed

Humans are one race that can be Rogues in WoW SoD. Image via Blizzard

In WoW SoD, Rogues can discover 12 class Runes, each with a unique ability suited to a DPS or Tank Rogue, and they include the following:

Deadly Brew Rune: Gear: Chest Ability: This improves your poisons. When you inflict poison on a target, you’ll also inflict Deadly poison. If your weapon doesn’t have poison applied to it, there’s a chance it will trigger Instant Poison as if it was applied. These poisons, Deadly Poison and Instant Poison will get increased damage from your Attack Power.

Just a Flesh Wound Gear: Chest Ability: You’ll take 20 percent less physical damage while Blade Dance is active. You’ll also have a six percent less chance of getting hit by critical melee strikes, your threat is increased, and your Feint is replaced with Tease, which means you taunt your target into attacking you. But if they’re already attacking you, this taunt won’t work.

Quick Draw Rune Gear: Chest Ability: This costs 25 Energy, is an instant cast, and requires a ranged weapon. You’ll draw your ranged weapon and fire an attack at an enemy. This causes normal ranged weapon damage, and the target’s movement speed is reduced by 50 percent for six seconds. In addition, you’ll get one combo point.

Slaughter from the Shadows Rune Gear: Chest Ability: This rune reduces the Energy cost of your Backstab and Ambush abilities by 20.

Between the Eyes Rune Gear: Legs Ability: This costs 35 Energy, is an instant cast, and requires a ranged weapon. Between the Eyes is a ranged finishing move that deals increased damage for every combo point you have and increases your Stun duration.

Blade Dance Rune Gear: Legs Ability: This costs 25 Energy and is an instant cast. Blade Dance is a finishing move that increases your Parry chance and duration per combo point.

Envenom Rune Gear: Legs Ability: This costs 35 Energy, is an instant cast, and requires a melee weapon. Envenom is a finishing move that deals poison damage instantly and is based on your target’s Deadly Poison doses. After Envenom, the frequency of applying Instant Poison increases, and it increases by one second for every combo point.

Mutilate Rune Gear: Gloves Ability: This instant cast requires you to be within melee range. Mutilate instantly attacks for increased damage, and this damage is increased by 20 percent if the target is poisoned. You’ll get two combo points with this rune.

Shadowstrike Rune Gear: Gloves Ability: This costs 20 Energy, is an instant cast, requires a melee weapon, and you must be stealthed. You’ll teleport behind your target and attack, which will cause 150 percent weapon damage to the target. And you’ll get one combo point.

Saber Slash Rune Gear: Gloves Ability: This costs 45 Energy and is an instant cast that requires a melee weapon. You’ll attack an enemy for 130 percent of your weapon damage and cause Bleed, based on a percentage of your attack power, every two seconds for twelve seconds. And this can stack up to three times. You’ll also get one combo point.

Shiv Rune Gear: Gloves Ability: Must be in melee range and is an instant cast. You’ll instantly attack with your off-hand weapon, and there’s a 100 percent chance you’ll apply poison from this attack to your target. However, slower melee weapons require more energy, and you’ll get one combo point for this rune.

Main Gauche Rune Gear: Gloves Ability: This costs 35 Energy, has an instant cast, and has a 20-second cooldown. You’ll instantly hit your opponent with your off-hand weapon and increase your parry chance by 10 percent for 10 seconds. And you’ll get one combo point.



One of the hardest things we Rogues will have to manage with these runes are our combo points and how we spend them, because they can determine how much extra damage we do or even increase stun duration, which will be crucial during our raids and dungeon dives. These Rogue runes (and learning what they do in WoW Classic SoD) should help.