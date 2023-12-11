WoW SoD: Best talent builds and runes for Druids in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Druid is one of several classes in World of Warcraft Classic that can play all three major roles: healing, tank, and DPS. With Season of Discovery additions, players can explore this class even further.

Druid players have no shortage of build options, providing melee and caster DPS builds, tank, and healing playstyles. Accessible to both Horde and Alliance players through the Tauren and Night Elf races, Druids will likely only continue to rise in popularity with the release of future phases.

Due to the branching nature of Druids, you might be confused on what specs you should invest talent points into. If you are trying to craft the best healer, DPS, or tank Druid in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, here is what we recommend.

Best Talent builds for Druids in WoW SoD

Wrath is an essential spell for caster Druids that you unlock early on | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Given that Druid players can play all three roles, the talents and spec you select will vary depending on how you want to play the character. Many different builds will involve putting points into similar specs, as melee DPS and caster DPS Druids both share the Balance tree.

DPS Druid (Cat Form) Furor (Restoration): 5/5 Nature’s Grasp (Balance): 1/1 Improved Nature’s Grasp (Balance): 4/4 Natural Weapons (Balance): 5/5 Omen of Clarity (Balance): 1/1

DPS Druid (Balance) Improved Wrath (Balance): 5/5 Improved Moonfire (Balance): 5/5 Improved Thorns (Balance): 3/3 Nature’s Reach (Balance): 2/2 Vengeance (Balance): 1/5

Tank Druid Ferocity (Feral): 5/5 Brutal Impact (Feral): 2/2 Thick Hide (Feral): 5/5 Feral Instinct (Feral): 4/5

Healer Druid Improved Mark of the Wild (Restoration): 5/5 Improved Healing Touch (Restoration): 5/5 Reflection (Restoration): 3/3 Subtlety (Restoration): 2/5 Improved Rejuvenation (Restoration): 1/3



Best runes for Druids in WoW SoD

As with all classes, the new runes introduced in Season of Discovery can drastically change how your class functions. Given the countless directions Druid players have at their disposal, you want to make sure your runes match your spec. Below are our picks for the best runes for Druid players: