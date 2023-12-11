WoW SoD: List of all Druid pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is making older raids relevant again and the first one on the list is Blackfathom Deeps. As usual, to get ready for the raid, you are encouraged to have your best-in-slot gear ready.
Because Druids can play all three roles in WoW, they also have three best-in-slot equipment sets. Just for the record, these are PRE-RAID best-in-slot equipment items. To get the actual BiS items, you need to finish the raid. Without further ado, here are the best BiS items for Druids in WoW Classic SoD.
Druid DPS Pre-raid BiS Gear in WoW Classic SoD
Get into your cat form and claw your way to the top of the DPS meter with these BiS items. Most of these are world drops, and you’ll need to buy them at the Auction House or get them as random world drops. Thanks to WoWhead for this build.
|Item Name
|Item Type
|Details
|Humbert’s Helm
|Head
|Drops from Dun Garok Rifleman in Hillsbrad Foothills
|Bristlebark Amice
|Shoulder
|World Drop or AH
|Sargeant’s Cloak
|Back
|PvP Rank 3
|Wrangler’s Wraps of Power
|Chest
|World Drop or AH
|Jurassic Wristguards
|Bracer
|Wetlands
|Wolfclaw Gloves
|Hands
|Razorfen Kraul
|Scaled Leather Belt
|Belt
|World Drop or AH
|Leggings of the Fang
|Legs
|Wailing Caverns / Lord Cobrahn
|Feet of the Lynx
|Feet
|World Drop or AH
|Spectral Necklace
|Neck
|World Drop or AH
|Thunderbrow Ring
|Ring 1
|World Drop or AH
|Silverlaine’s Family Seal
|Ring 2
|Shadowfang Keep / Baron Silverlaine
|Smite’s Mighty Hammer
|Weapon
|The Deadmines / Mr. Smite
|Minor Recombobulator
|Trinket 1
|Engineering
|Rune of Perfection
|Trinket 2
|Warsong Gulch Honored PvP
|Orb of Mistmantle
|Relic
|World Drop or AH
Druid Healer Pre-raid BiS Gear in WoW Classic SoD
If you need to go down the healing route, here’s everything you’re going to need to be the best you can be before you start raiding. Again, a lot of items are world drops but many of them can be bought from craters, or you can even craft them yourself. You may want to consider becoming an engineer to equip some of these.
|Item Name
|Item Type
|Details
|Shadow Goggles
|Head
|Engineering item
|Feline Mantle
|Shoulder
|Shadowfang Keep / Wolf Master Nandos
|Cutthroat’s Cape of Healing
|Back
|World Drop or AH
|Robes of Arugal
|Chest
|Shadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal
|Mindtrust Bracers
|Bracer
|Shadowfang Keep / Trash mobs
|Truefaith Gloves
|Hands
|Tailoring
|Belt of Arugal
|Belt
|Shadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal
|Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots
|Legs
|Tailoring
|Feet of the Lynx
|Feet
|World Drop or AH
|Spectral Necklace
|Neck
|World Drop or AH
|The Queen’s Jewel
|Ring 1
|World Drop or AH
|Deep Fathom Ring
|Ring 2
|Wailing Caverns / Mutanus the Devourer
|Honed Stiletto of Healing
|Weapon
|World Drop or AH
|Minor Recombobulator
|Trinket 1
|Engineering
|Rune of Perfection
|Trinket 2
|Warsong Gulch Honored PvP
|Orb of Mistmantle
|Relic
|World Drop or AH
DruidTank Pre-raid BiS Gear in WoW Classic SoD
Last but not least, if you want to go bear form and maul all the mobs in Blackfathom Deeps, you’re going to need some serious armor. Unfortunately, tank druids will have to pay a premium because most of this equipment is a random world drop.
|Item Name
|Item Type
|Details
|Humbert’s Helm
|Head
|Drops from Dun Garok Rifleman in Hillsbrad Foothills
|Mantle of Thieves
|Shoulder
|Razorfen Kraul / Trash Mobs
|Sargeant’s Cloak
|Back
|PvP Rank 3
|Wrangler’s Wraps of Power
|Chest
|World Drop or AH
|Headhunter’s Bands
|Bracer
|World Drop or AH
|Void-Touched Leather Gloves
|Hands
|Leatherworking
|Scaled Leather Belt
|Belt
|World Drop or AH
|Troll’s Bane Leggings
|Legs
|World Drop or AH
|Feet of the Lynx
|Feet
|World Drop or AH
|Spectral Necklace
|Neck
|World Drop or AH
|The Queen’s Jewel
|Ring 1
|World Drop or AH
|Plains Ring
|Ring 2
|Razorfen Kraul / Trash Mobs
|Honed Stiletto of Healing
|Weapon
|World Drop or AH
|Minor Recombobulator
|Trinket 1
|Engineering
|Rune of Perfection
|Trinket 2
|Warsong Gulch Honored PvP
|Orb of Mistmantle
|Relic
|World Drop or AH
Just to note, you don’t need every single one of these items in order do Blackfathom Depths. While you should gather as many of these as you can, you can still do the 10-man raid without most of the equipment. I suggest you find a couple of these items, do the raid a few times, and focus on searching for the rest of the items while you wait for the raid to reset.
Hopefully, you’ll be able to move up from the lists here to the actual BiS items for your Druid. Have fun in WoW Classic SoD.