WoW SoD: List of all Druid pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is making older raids relevant again and the first one on the list is Blackfathom Deeps. As usual, to get ready for the raid, you are encouraged to have your best-in-slot gear ready.

Because Druids can play all three roles in WoW, they also have three best-in-slot equipment sets. Just for the record, these are PRE-RAID best-in-slot equipment items. To get the actual BiS items, you need to finish the raid. Without further ado, here are the best BiS items for Druids in WoW Classic SoD. Contents Druid DPS Pre-raid BiS Gear

Druid Healer Pre-raid BiS Gear

DruidTank Pre-raid BiS Gear

Druid DPS Pre-raid BiS Gear in WoW Classic SoD

Who’s a pretty kitty? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Get into your cat form and claw your way to the top of the DPS meter with these BiS items. Most of these are world drops, and you’ll need to buy them at the Auction House or get them as random world drops. Thanks to WoWhead for this build.

Item Name Item Type Details Humbert’s Helm Head Drops from Dun Garok Rifleman in Hillsbrad Foothills Bristlebark Amice Shoulder World Drop or AH Sargeant’s Cloak Back PvP Rank 3 Wrangler’s Wraps of Power Chest World Drop or AH Jurassic Wristguards Bracer Wetlands Wolfclaw Gloves Hands Razorfen Kraul Scaled Leather Belt Belt World Drop or AH Leggings of the Fang Legs Wailing Caverns / Lord Cobrahn Feet of the Lynx Feet World Drop or AH Spectral Necklace Neck World Drop or AH Thunderbrow Ring Ring 1 World Drop or AH Silverlaine’s Family Seal Ring 2 Shadowfang Keep / Baron Silverlaine Smite’s Mighty Hammer Weapon The Deadmines / Mr. Smite Minor Recombobulator Trinket 1 Engineering Rune of Perfection Trinket 2 Warsong Gulch Honored PvP Orb of Mistmantle Relic World Drop or AH

Druid Healer Pre-raid BiS Gear in WoW Classic SoD

Druid Healer casting a healing spell. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you need to go down the healing route, here’s everything you’re going to need to be the best you can be before you start raiding. Again, a lot of items are world drops but many of them can be bought from craters, or you can even craft them yourself. You may want to consider becoming an engineer to equip some of these.

Item Name Item Type Details Shadow Goggles Head Engineering item Feline Mantle Shoulder Shadowfang Keep / Wolf Master Nandos Cutthroat’s Cape of Healing Back World Drop or AH Robes of Arugal Chest Shadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal Mindtrust Bracers Bracer Shadowfang Keep / Trash mobs Truefaith Gloves Hands Tailoring Belt of Arugal Belt Shadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots Legs Tailoring Feet of the Lynx Feet World Drop or AH Spectral Necklace Neck World Drop or AH The Queen’s Jewel Ring 1 World Drop or AH Deep Fathom Ring Ring 2 Wailing Caverns / Mutanus the Devourer Honed Stiletto of Healing Weapon World Drop or AH Minor Recombobulator Trinket 1 Engineering Rune of Perfection Trinket 2 Warsong Gulch Honored PvP Orb of Mistmantle Relic World Drop or AH

DruidTank Pre-raid BiS Gear in WoW Classic SoD

Druid Bear forms. Image via WoWwiki

Last but not least, if you want to go bear form and maul all the mobs in Blackfathom Deeps, you’re going to need some serious armor. Unfortunately, tank druids will have to pay a premium because most of this equipment is a random world drop.

Item Name Item Type Details Humbert’s Helm Head Drops from Dun Garok Rifleman in Hillsbrad Foothills Mantle of Thieves Shoulder Razorfen Kraul / Trash Mobs Sargeant’s Cloak Back PvP Rank 3 Wrangler’s Wraps of Power Chest World Drop or AH Headhunter’s Bands Bracer World Drop or AH Void-Touched Leather Gloves Hands Leatherworking Scaled Leather Belt Belt World Drop or AH Troll’s Bane Leggings Legs World Drop or AH Feet of the Lynx Feet World Drop or AH Spectral Necklace Neck World Drop or AH The Queen’s Jewel Ring 1 World Drop or AH Plains Ring Ring 2 Razorfen Kraul / Trash Mobs Honed Stiletto of Healing Weapon World Drop or AH Minor Recombobulator Trinket 1 Engineering Rune of Perfection Trinket 2 Warsong Gulch Honored PvP Orb of Mistmantle Relic World Drop or AH

Just to note, you don’t need every single one of these items in order do Blackfathom Depths. While you should gather as many of these as you can, you can still do the 10-man raid without most of the equipment. I suggest you find a couple of these items, do the raid a few times, and focus on searching for the rest of the items while you wait for the raid to reset.

Hopefully, you’ll be able to move up from the lists here to the actual BiS items for your Druid. Have fun in WoW Classic SoD.