WoW SoD: List of all Druid pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Let's get you ready for Blackfathom Deeps.

Three Druids in different forms standing next to one another in the Emerald Dream
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is making older raids relevant again and the first one on the list is Blackfathom Deeps. As usual, to get ready for the raid, you are encouraged to have your best-in-slot gear ready.

Because Druids can play all three roles in WoW, they also have three best-in-slot equipment sets. Just for the record, these are PRE-RAID best-in-slot equipment items. To get the actual BiS items, you need to finish the raid. Without further ado, here are the best BiS items for Druids in WoW Classic SoD.

Druid DPS Pre-raid BiS Gear in WoW Classic SoD

WoW Classic Druid stretching in Stormwind
Who’s a pretty kitty? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Get into your cat form and claw your way to the top of the DPS meter with these BiS items. Most of these are world drops, and you’ll need to buy them at the Auction House or get them as random world drops. Thanks to WoWhead for this build.

Item NameItem TypeDetails
Humbert’s HelmHeadDrops from Dun Garok Rifleman in Hillsbrad Foothills
Bristlebark AmiceShoulderWorld Drop or AH
Sargeant’s CloakBackPvP Rank 3
Wrangler’s Wraps of PowerChestWorld Drop or AH
Jurassic WristguardsBracerWetlands
Wolfclaw GlovesHandsRazorfen Kraul
Scaled Leather BeltBeltWorld Drop or AH
Leggings of the FangLegsWailing Caverns / Lord Cobrahn
Feet of the LynxFeetWorld Drop or AH
Spectral NecklaceNeckWorld Drop or AH
Thunderbrow RingRing 1World Drop or AH
Silverlaine’s Family SealRing 2Shadowfang Keep / Baron Silverlaine
Smite’s Mighty HammerWeaponThe Deadmines / Mr. Smite
Minor RecombobulatorTrinket 1Engineering
Rune of PerfectionTrinket 2Warsong Gulch Honored PvP
Orb of MistmantleRelicWorld Drop or AH

Druid Healer Pre-raid BiS Gear in WoW Classic SoD

Druid casting a spell with a river behind him
Druid Healer casting a healing spell. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you need to go down the healing route, here’s everything you’re going to need to be the best you can be before you start raiding. Again, a lot of items are world drops but many of them can be bought from craters, or you can even craft them yourself. You may want to consider becoming an engineer to equip some of these.

Item NameItem TypeDetails
Shadow GogglesHeadEngineering item
Feline MantleShoulderShadowfang Keep / Wolf Master Nandos
Cutthroat’s Cape of HealingBackWorld Drop or AH
Robes of ArugalChestShadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal
Mindtrust BracersBracerShadowfang Keep / Trash mobs
Truefaith GlovesHandsTailoring
Belt of ArugalBeltShadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal
Extraplanar Spidersilk BootsLegsTailoring
Feet of the LynxFeetWorld Drop or AH
Spectral NecklaceNeckWorld Drop or AH
The Queen’s JewelRing 1World Drop or AH
Deep Fathom RingRing 2Wailing Caverns / Mutanus the Devourer
Honed Stiletto of HealingWeaponWorld Drop or AH
Minor RecombobulatorTrinket 1Engineering
Rune of PerfectionTrinket 2Warsong Gulch Honored PvP
Orb of MistmantleRelicWorld Drop or AH

Related

WoW SoD: List of all Warlock pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW SoD: List of all Hunter pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW SoD: List of all Mage pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

DruidTank Pre-raid BiS Gear in WoW Classic SoD

Six druid bear forms
Druid Bear forms. Image via WoWwiki

Last but not least, if you want to go bear form and maul all the mobs in Blackfathom Deeps, you’re going to need some serious armor. Unfortunately, tank druids will have to pay a premium because most of this equipment is a random world drop. 

Item NameItem TypeDetails
Humbert’s HelmHeadDrops from Dun Garok Rifleman in Hillsbrad Foothills
Mantle of ThievesShoulderRazorfen Kraul / Trash Mobs
Sargeant’s CloakBackPvP Rank 3
Wrangler’s Wraps of PowerChestWorld Drop or AH
Headhunter’s BandsBracerWorld Drop or AH
Void-Touched Leather GlovesHandsLeatherworking
Scaled Leather BeltBeltWorld Drop or AH
Troll’s Bane LeggingsLegsWorld Drop or AH
Feet of the LynxFeetWorld Drop or AH
Spectral NecklaceNeckWorld Drop or AH
The Queen’s JewelRing 1World Drop or AH
Plains RingRing 2Razorfen Kraul / Trash Mobs
Honed Stiletto of HealingWeaponWorld Drop or AH
Minor RecombobulatorTrinket 1Engineering
Rune of PerfectionTrinket 2Warsong Gulch Honored PvP
Orb of MistmantleRelicWorld Drop or AH

Just to note, you don’t need every single one of these items in order do Blackfathom Depths. While you should gather as many of these as you can, you can still do the 10-man raid without most of the equipment. I suggest you find a couple of these items, do the raid a few times, and focus on searching for the rest of the items while you wait for the raid to reset. 

Hopefully, you’ll be able to move up from the lists here to the actual BiS items for your Druid. Have fun in WoW Classic SoD.

Author

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.