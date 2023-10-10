WoW WoTLK Classic: Titan Rune Defense Protocol Gamma dungeons, explained

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King was released on Sept. 26, 2022, and although initially the game didn’t undergo many changes, it has evolved over time with Titan Rune dungeons and the introduction of WoW Tokens. Titan Rune dungeons are a way to get catch-up gear, especially if you plan on tuning in further into the expansion, and the latest addition includes Titan Rune Defense Protocol Gamma dungeons.

Titan Rune dungeons are, in a nutshell, Heroic+ version of your old favorite dungeons featured in WoTLK Classic but with a modern spin. They are quite similar to Mythic+ dungeons from the retail version of the game but don’t come with a timer. So, all mobs, including bosses in Titan Rune dungeons, will have additional health, deal more damage, and even come with certain affixes that make it more challenging.

So, here’s a breakdown of how Titan Rune Defense Protocol Gamma dungeons work in WoTLK Classic.

What are Titan Rune Defense Protocol Gamma dungeons in WoW WoTLK Classic?

Titan Rune Defense Protocol Gamma dungeons are your same old dungeons from WoTLK, but damage dealt by bosses and trash packs will be increased by 70 percent, you can get a Defiler’s Scourgestone currency and buy 245 item level gear from the Trial of the Crusader 25-player raid.

This type of dungeon is slightly different than Titan Rune Alpha and Beta dungeons because of the affixes, but the underlying principle is the same; clear dungeons, get Defiler’s Scourgestone, and buy the gear you want and need in Dalaran.

To activate Titan Rune Gamma dungeons, you again need to interact with a device at the dungeon entrance, and once activated, it will make all mobs in that dungeon significantly stronger.

All Titan Rune Defense Protocol Gamma dungeons in WoW WoTLK Classic

Trail of the Champion is one of Titan Rune Gamma dungeons. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ahn’Kahet: The Old Kingdom Azjol-Nerub Culling of Stratholme Drak’Tharon Keep. Gundrak Halls of Lightning Halls of Stone The Nexus The Oculus Utgard Keep Utgard Pinnacle Violet Hold Trial of the Champion The Forge of Souls The Pit of Saron The Halls of Reflection

Titan Rune Defense Protocol Gamma dungeon effects in WoW WoTLK Classic

Gamma Empowered: Arcane Rune: Damage increased by 70 percent, health increased by 215 percent and attacks have a chance summon Mirror Images of the caster.

Damage increased by 70 percent, health increased by 215 percent and attacks have a chance summon Mirror Images of the caster. Gamma Empowered: Blood Rune: Damage increased by 70 percent. Health increased by 305 percent. 100 percent Lifesteal when standing in Blood of the Loa.

Damage increased by 70 percent. Health increased by 305 percent. 100 percent Lifesteal when standing in Blood of the Loa. Gamma Empowered: Frost Rune: Damage increased by 70 percent, health increased by 215 percent, and melee attacks have a chance to Glaciate and Fire Blast a random target.

Damage increased by 70 percent, health increased by 215 percent, and melee attacks have a chance to Glaciate and Fire Blast a random target. Gamma Empowered: Gladiator Rune: Damage increased by 70 percent, health increased by 215 percent, and spectators look to be more fired up than usual.

Damage increased by 70 percent, health increased by 215 percent, and spectators look to be more fired up than usual. Gamma Empowered: Plague Rune: Damage increased by 70 percent, health increased by 215 percent, and damaging attacks can infect victims with the Zombie Plague.

Damage increased by 70 percent, health increased by 215 percent, and damaging attacks can infect victims with the Zombie Plague. Gamma Empowered: Shadow Rune: Damage increased by 70 percent, health increased by 260 percent, and attacks have a chance to Web Wrap a victim.

Damage increased by 70 percent, health increased by 260 percent, and attacks have a chance to Web Wrap a victim. Gamma Empowered: Titan Rune: Damage increased by 70 percent, health increased by 880 percent, and pulsing Purified Titan energy that increases player damage done by one percent per stack for 12 sec. Perhaps enough energy will grant assistance from the Keepers themselves.

