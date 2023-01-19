What are Titan Rune dungeons in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic?

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic officially launched its second phase on Jan. 17. Brining back the memorable Ulduar raid, players will also be reintroduced to Titan Rune dungeons. For players of modern WoW, Titan Plus dungeons function in a similar way to new Mythic plus dungeons.

By completing Titan Rune dungeons, players no longer need to run multiple instances of the same dungeon in hopes of getting one single piece of gear. Titan Rune is an entirely new difficulty that players must manually activate once inside a Heroic dungeon by interacting with the Mysterious Device planted near all instance’s entries. After completing this significantly harder challenge, players are greatly rewarded for their efforts.

Titan Rune dungeon effects

In order to activate Titan Rune difficulty and receive the subsequent rewards, players will need to interact with an object called the ‘Mysterious Device.’ This device will activate both a health and damage buff for all enemies in the instance, including trash mobs and bosses alike.

Health and damage buffs will vary from dungeon to dungeon, along with a unique debuff applied to players that will also be dungeon specific.

Below is a full list of the empowered runes by dungeon:

Utegarde Keep and Utgarde Pinnacle 30 percent damage increase 100 percent health increase Melee attacks have a chance to trap players in a glacier



Azjol-Nerub and Ahn’kahet 30 percent damage increase 100 percent health increase Attacks have a chance to trap players in a web



Drak’Tharon Keep and Gundrak 30 percent damage increase 100 percent health increase 100 percent Lifesteal when players stand in Blood of the Loa



Halls of Stone and Halls of Lightning 5 percent damage increase 190 percent health increase Saronite-Corrupted Titan energy can increase enemy damage by one to two percent per stack for 12 seconds



The Nexus, The Oculus, Violet Hold 5 percent damage increase 190 percent health increase Attacks have chance to summon Mirror images



The Culling of Stratholme 30 percent damage increase 100 health increase Enemy attacks have chance to infect players with zombie plague



Titan Rune dungeons rewards

Along with the regular Emblem of Valor that drops with every boss slain, killing the final boss will also reward one random player with three extra Emblems of Conquest. Both of these currencies can be used in Dalaran to purchase high item level gear from vendors.

The final boss will also drop a 200 item level gear piece that is usually acquired by running Naxxaramas or the Obsidian Sanctum, along with any usual Heroic drops. All other non-final bosses have the chance to drop items typically found on Kel’Thuzad, Sartharion, or Malygos, at 213 item level.