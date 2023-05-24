Sidereal Essence is a new currency in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic. It is currently available in the Public Test Realm and will be introduced in the main client from Phase Three once it releases on June 20.

Its sole purpose is to be traded into a vendor at Animated Constellations in the Silver Enclave and Sunreaver’s Sanctuary in Dalaran in exchange for Ulduar hard mode gear, which is notoriously difficult to obtain. What it does, essentially, is make that gear easier to obtain.

But while that might be the case, one thing that is on every WoW player’s mind is how do you actually get Sidereal Essences, how easy is it to do, and how many of them will you be able to farm in total each day?

How to get Sidereal Essence in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic Phase Three will introduce a new Titan Rune mode called Titan Rune Beta. It’s technically a revamped Heroic Plus Mode mode that can be activated the same way as Titan Runes in Phase Two—by interacting with the Mysterious Titanic Relics next to each dungeon. Every time you defeat the final boss in any one of the dungeons in the new Titan Rune Beta mode, you’ll receive one Sidereal Essence.

Naturally, that means the best way to farm them is by spamming the dungeons over and over until you’ve acquired enough to exchange them for every piece of Ulduar hard mode gear. There will be 13 dungeons in total, meaning 13 Sidereal Essences can be collected per day.

The easiest ones to spam in my experience have been Gundrak, Halls of Lightning, The Culling of Stratholme, The Oculus, The Old Kingdom, Utgarde Pinnacle, and Violet Hold. You should be able to clear two per hour with a switched-on group, but it could take a bit longer depending on how things pan out.

As always, it will be a bit of a grind, but it’s worth it for the loot.

