Titan Rune dungeons loot table for WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Titan Rune dungeons are another addition returning with World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s second phase. This new mode acts a new difficulty for existing dungeons, providing players with both an extra challenge and better rewards.
In order to activate Titan Rune difficulty, players must venture into the Heroic version of their desired instance and interact with an item called the ‘Mysterious Device.’ Once activated, bosses and trash mobs will be buffed and empowered with a unique ability dependent on the dungeon you are in. The full list of Rune empowerments can be found here.
Dungeon adventurers brave enough to delve into this new difficulty will be rewarded. Along with the typical Emblem of Valor that drops with every boss kill, the final boss will reward lucky players with item level 200 to 212 gear and three Emblems of Conquest.
Titan Rune dungeon loot tables
Players can expect the usual Emblem of Valor that drops from every boss slain in the dungeon, as is the case in all Heroic dungeons. Along with this, one player will be rewarded with three extra Emblems of Conquest. Both of these currencies can be used in Dalaran and exchanged for high item level set gear.
Finally, the final bosses have the chance to drop high item level gear that typically drops in Naxxaramas and the Obsidian Sanctum raids, ranging between 200 and 212 item level along with normal Heroic gear.
Below are all the known possible drops from Titan Rune dungeons.
Utegard Keep
|Boss
|Loot
|Skarvald
|Leggings of the Instructor
|Skarvald
|Slayer of the Lifeless
|Prince Keleseth
|Spectral Rider’s Girdle
|Prince Keleseth
|Veiled Amulet of Life
|Ingvar
|Tier 7 Token (Shoulders)
|Ingvar
|Tier 7 Token (Head)
|Ingvar
|The Soulblade
|Ingvar
|Footsteps of Malygos
|Ingvar
|Surge Needle Ring
Utegard Pinnacle
|Boss
|Loot
|Gortok
|Cowl of the Sheet Lightning
|Skadi
|Chain of the Latent Energies
|Swala
|Rapid Attack Gloves
|Swala
|Accursed Bow of the Elite
|Ymiron
|Tier 7 Token (Leg)
|Ymiron
|Tier 7 Token (Head)
|Ymiron
|Hammer of the Astral Plain
Azjol-Nerub
|Boss
|Loot
|Krik’thir
|Loatheb’s Shadow
|Hadronox
|Preceptor’s Bindings
|Anub’arak
|Nerubian Conquerer
|Anub’arak
|Tier 7 Token (Head)
Ahn’Kahet: The Old Kingdom
|Boss
|Loot
|Jedoga
|Legplates of Inescapable Death
|Herald Volazj
|Chestguard of Flagrant Prowess
|Herald Volazj
|Death’s Bite
|Herald Volazj
|Tier 7 Token (Shoulder)
|Herald Volazj
|Tier 7 Token (Leg)
The Oculus
|Boss
|Loot
|Drakos
|Helm of the Vast Legions
|Drakos
|Cloak of Mastery
|Varos
|Circle of Death
|Varos
|Helmet of the Inner Sanctum
|Urom
|Shroud of the Citadel
|Eregos
|Black Ice
|Eregos
|Mantle of the Extensive Mind
|Ergos
|Tier 7 Token (Head)
|Ergos
|Tier 7 (Shoulder)
Gundrak
|Boss
|Loot
|Slad’ran
|Embrace of the Spider
|Slad’ran
|Plague-Impervious Boots
|Gal’Darah
|Drakescale Collar
|Gal’Darah
|Hailstorm
|Gal’Darah
|Tier 7 Token (Head)
Drak’Tharon Keep
|Boss
|Loot
|Trollgore
|Shroud of the Scourage
|Prophet Tron’ja
|Kel’Thuzad’s Reach
|Prophet Tron’ja
|Tier 7 Token (Shoulder)
The Nexus
|Boss
|Loot
|Anomalus
|Gown of Blaumeux
|Anomalus
|Tunic of Dislocation
|Anomalus
|Circle of Life
|Ormorok
|Signet of the Malevolent
|Ormorok
|Thane’s Tainted Greathelm
|Keristrasza
|Torque of the Red Dragonflight
|Keristrasza
|Tier 7 Token (Shoulder)
|Keristrasza
|Tier 7 Token (Leg)
Violet Hold
|Boss
|Loot
|Ichoron
|Blistered Belt of Decay
|Erekem
|Infection Repulser
|Xevozz
|Drape of Surgery
|Zuramat
|The Skull of Ruin
|Cyanigosa
|Wand of the Archlich
|Cyanigosa
|Tormet of the Banished
|Cyanigosa
|Anarchy
|Cyanigosa
|Tier 7 Token
Culling of Stratholme
|Boss
|Loot
|Meathook
|Crimson Steel
|Meathook
|Gale-Proof Cloak
|Corruptor
|The Stray
|Mal’ganis
|Chain of the Ancient Wyrm
|Mal’ganis
|Tier 7 Token (Shoulder)
|Mal’ganis
|Tier 7 Token (Head)
|Mal’ganis
|Barricade of the Eternity
Halls of Lightning
|Boss
|Loot
|Bjarngrim
|Deflection Band
|Volkhan
|Knife Incision
|Ionar
|Collar Dissolution
|Loken
|Ice Spire Scepter
|Loken
|Tier 7 Token (Shoulder)
|Loken
|Tier 7 Token (Head)
Halls of Stone
|Boss
|Loot
|Tribunal
|Grieving Spellblade
|Sjonnir
|Greatring of Collision
|Sjonnir
|Tier 7 Token (Shoulder)
|Sjonnir
|Pendant of the Dragonsworm
|Sjonnir
|Greatstaff of the Nexus