Titan Rune dungeons loot table for WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Titan Rune dungeons are another addition returning with World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s second phase. This new mode acts a new difficulty for existing dungeons, providing players with both an extra challenge and better rewards.

In order to activate Titan Rune difficulty, players must venture into the Heroic version of their desired instance and interact with an item called the ‘Mysterious Device.’ Once activated, bosses and trash mobs will be buffed and empowered with a unique ability dependent on the dungeon you are in. The full list of Rune empowerments can be found here.

Dungeon adventurers brave enough to delve into this new difficulty will be rewarded. Along with the typical Emblem of Valor that drops with every boss kill, the final boss will reward lucky players with item level 200 to 212 gear and three Emblems of Conquest.

Titan Rune dungeon loot tables

Players can expect the usual Emblem of Valor that drops from every boss slain in the dungeon, as is the case in all Heroic dungeons. Along with this, one player will be rewarded with three extra Emblems of Conquest. Both of these currencies can be used in Dalaran and exchanged for high item level set gear.

Finally, the final bosses have the chance to drop high item level gear that typically drops in Naxxaramas and the Obsidian Sanctum raids, ranging between 200 and 212 item level along with normal Heroic gear.

Below are all the known possible drops from Titan Rune dungeons.

Boss Loot Jedoga Legplates of Inescapable Death Herald Volazj Chestguard of Flagrant Prowess Herald Volazj Death’s Bite Herald Volazj Tier 7 Token (Shoulder) Herald Volazj Tier 7 Token (Leg)

Boss Loot Trollgore Shroud of the Scourage Prophet Tron’ja Kel’Thuzad’s Reach Prophet Tron’ja Tier 7 Token (Shoulder)

