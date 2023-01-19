Titan Rune dungeons loot table for WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Titan Rune dungeons are another addition returning with World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s second phase. This new mode acts a new difficulty for existing dungeons, providing players with both an extra challenge and better rewards.

In order to activate Titan Rune difficulty, players must venture into the Heroic version of their desired instance and interact with an item called the ‘Mysterious Device.’ Once activated, bosses and trash mobs will be buffed and empowered with a unique ability dependent on the dungeon you are in. The full list of Rune empowerments can be found here.

Dungeon adventurers brave enough to delve into this new difficulty will be rewarded. Along with the typical Emblem of Valor that drops with every boss kill, the final boss will reward lucky players with item level 200 to 212 gear and three Emblems of Conquest.

Titan Rune dungeon loot tables

Players can expect the usual Emblem of Valor that drops from every boss slain in the dungeon, as is the case in all Heroic dungeons. Along with this, one player will be rewarded with three extra Emblems of Conquest. Both of these currencies can be used in Dalaran and exchanged for high item level set gear.

Finally, the final bosses have the chance to drop high item level gear that typically drops in Naxxaramas and the Obsidian Sanctum raids, ranging between 200 and 212 item level along with normal Heroic gear.

Below are all the known possible drops from Titan Rune dungeons.

Utegard Keep

BossLoot
SkarvaldLeggings of the Instructor
SkarvaldSlayer of the Lifeless
Prince KelesethSpectral Rider’s Girdle
Prince KelesethVeiled Amulet of Life
IngvarTier 7 Token (Shoulders)
IngvarTier 7 Token (Head)
IngvarThe Soulblade
IngvarFootsteps of Malygos
IngvarSurge Needle Ring

Utegard Pinnacle

BossLoot
GortokCowl of the Sheet Lightning
SkadiChain of the Latent Energies
SwalaRapid Attack Gloves
SwalaAccursed Bow of the Elite
YmironTier 7 Token (Leg)
YmironTier 7 Token (Head)
YmironHammer of the Astral Plain

Azjol-Nerub

BossLoot
Krik’thirLoatheb’s Shadow
HadronoxPreceptor’s Bindings
Anub’arakNerubian Conquerer
Anub’arakTier 7 Token (Head)

Ahn’Kahet: The Old Kingdom

BossLoot
JedogaLegplates of Inescapable Death
Herald VolazjChestguard of Flagrant Prowess
Herald VolazjDeath’s Bite
Herald VolazjTier 7 Token (Shoulder)
Herald VolazjTier 7 Token (Leg)

The Oculus

BossLoot
DrakosHelm of the Vast Legions
DrakosCloak of Mastery
VarosCircle of Death
VarosHelmet of the Inner Sanctum
UromShroud of the Citadel
EregosBlack Ice
EregosMantle of the Extensive Mind
ErgosTier 7 Token (Head)
ErgosTier 7 (Shoulder)

Gundrak

BossLoot
Slad’ranEmbrace of the Spider
Slad’ranPlague-Impervious Boots
Gal’DarahDrakescale Collar
Gal’DarahHailstorm
Gal’DarahTier 7 Token (Head)

Drak’Tharon Keep

BossLoot
TrollgoreShroud of the Scourage
Prophet Tron’jaKel’Thuzad’s Reach
Prophet Tron’jaTier 7 Token (Shoulder)

The Nexus

BossLoot
AnomalusGown of Blaumeux
AnomalusTunic of Dislocation
AnomalusCircle of Life
OrmorokSignet of the Malevolent
OrmorokThane’s Tainted Greathelm
KeristraszaTorque of the Red Dragonflight
KeristraszaTier 7 Token (Shoulder)
KeristraszaTier 7 Token (Leg)

Violet Hold

BossLoot
IchoronBlistered Belt of Decay
ErekemInfection Repulser
XevozzDrape of Surgery
ZuramatThe Skull of Ruin
CyanigosaWand of the Archlich
CyanigosaTormet of the Banished
CyanigosaAnarchy
CyanigosaTier 7 Token

Culling of Stratholme

BossLoot
MeathookCrimson Steel
MeathookGale-Proof Cloak
CorruptorThe Stray
Mal’ganisChain of the Ancient Wyrm
Mal’ganisTier 7 Token (Shoulder)
Mal’ganisTier 7 Token (Head)
Mal’ganisBarricade of the Eternity

Halls of Lightning

BossLoot
BjarngrimDeflection Band
VolkhanKnife Incision
IonarCollar Dissolution
LokenIce Spire Scepter
LokenTier 7 Token (Shoulder)
LokenTier 7 Token (Head)

Halls of Stone

BossLoot
TribunalGrieving Spellblade
SjonnirGreatring of Collision
SjonnirTier 7 Token (Shoulder)
SjonnirPendant of the Dragonsworm
SjonnirGreatstaff of the Nexus