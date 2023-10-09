WoW WoTLK Classic: How to get Defiler’s Scourgestone

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is nearing its end as phase four starring the Lich King, the Shadowmourne, and Icecrown Citadel releases on Oct. 10. This patch will also introduce the new and improved version of Titan Rune dungeons—Defense Protocol Gamma, and a new currency to go with it, Defiler’s Scourgestone.

Working like Sidereal Essence from WoTLK Classic phase three, Defiler’s Scourgestone is a special currency tied to Titan Rune Gamma dungeons that can later be used to purchase gear that will help you take down the Lich King.

Here’s how you can get Defiler’s Scourgestone in WoTLK Classic.

What is Defiler’s Scourgestone in WoW WoTLK Classic?

As I mentioned, Defiler’s Scourgestone is a currency that drops in Titan Rune Gamma dungeons. Then, once you get enough of this currency, you can head to Korralin Hoperender in the Alliance area of Dalaran or Kolara Dreamsmasher in the Horde area to buy 245-item-level Trail of the Crusader 25-man gear.

How do you get Defiler’s Scourgestone in WoW WoTLK Classic?

The only source of Defiler’s Scourgestone in WoTLK Classic phase four is Titan Rune Gamma bosses. Unlike Sidereal Essence, Defiler’s Scourgestone will drop from each and every boss in the dungeons, and not just the final boss.

There are 16 dungeons in total, and you can complete them all in a single day, especially with a good “world tour” group. This shouldn’t take you more than two to three hours of heavy farming, and the loot you get in the end is simply more than worth it when you finally face off against the Lich King.

Remember, to activate Titan Rune Gamma dungeons, you need to interact with the mysterious device at the entrance, and this will toggle a new difficulty, and grant you even better loot.

