All Titan Rune dungeons in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Titan Rune dungeons are a new difficulty that players can manually activate within Heroic dungeons in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic. They were implemented as a fun new form of content and a way for players to catch up.

After interacting with a Mysterious Device inside the instances, players can enjoy significantly harder challenges and even better rewards upon completion. So, if you’re ready to test your mettle, here are all the Titan Rune dungeons in Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic: All Titan Rune dungeons

By completing the Titan Rune dungeons, you’ll not only prove your might but also be rewarded with Emblem of Valor, Sidereal Essence, and the chance of obtaining some incredible gear.

Here are all 12 of the Titan Rune dungeons in WoW WotLK Classic.

Ahn’Kahet: The Old Kingdom: This is the second dungeon within Azjol-Nerub in Dragonblight. Azjol-Nerub: This is the titular dungeon located within Azjol-Nerub. Culling of Stratholme: A dungeon in the Caverns of Time in Tanaris. Drak’Tharon Keep: A dungeon located in the northwestern part of Grizzly Hills. Gundrak: The capital of the ice trolls and a dungeon located in Zul’Drak. Halls of Lightning: Home to a corrupted Titan watcher, this dungeon is in Ulduar in The Storm Peaks. Halls of Stone: Controlled by crystal golems and storm giants, this dungeon is located in Ulduar in The Storm Peaks. The Nexus: A titular dungeon located in The Nexus in the Borean Tundra. The Oculus: A unique dungeon with roles in The Nexus in the Borean Tundra. Utegard Keep: A titular dungeon located in Utegard Keep in the Howling Fjord. Utegard Pinnacle: This is the second dungeon located in Utegard Keep in the Howling Fjord. Violet Hold: A dungeon located beneath the floating Dalaran city.

