Along with the dawn of Wrath of the Lich King Classic‘s latest patch came a bunch of exciting new updates to the game such as the Ulduar raid, the Argent Tournament Grounds, as well as Season Six of PvP.

There also were a couple of changes that were not present in Patch 3.1, such as an adjusted rewards system for Ulduar and Titan Rune Dungeons, which are an additional difficulty modifier for level 80 Heroic Dungeons. These Titan Rune Dungeons were originally referred to as Heroic Plus, and are now presented in a completely new light.

Titan Rune Dungeons will offer a new optional difficulty mode called Defense Protocol Alpha, and defeating the bosses within this difficulty mode rewards players handsomely.

Earning these rewards isn’t the easiest task, however, so to start yourself off, make sure you learn how to activate Titan Rune Dungeons in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic by reading the rest of our guide.

How to start Titan Rune Dungeons in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

To activate and begin a Titan Rune Dungeon, you will have to make your way to the Level 80 Heroic Dungeons. Next to the entrance of each dungeon, you can spot a Mysterious Titanic Relic, which should look like a floating disc with runes all over it.

Each member in your party needs to interact with the Relic to trigger the Relic’s rune effects on the dungeon. Once you’ve interacted with the Relic, you will notice it starting to spin and give off a bright light before a text box appears, which describes the Relic and offers your party the option: Activate Defense Protocol Alpha.

Once you have activated this option, the run will summon a smaller object to appear which resembles a Titan sphere. Clicking on this object will let players begin a channel, and after a few seconds, you should see a ray of light beaming down on the Mysterious Titan Relic, which means you have successfully completed the activation.

So what does this Empowered Titan Rune do exactly? In addition to the plethora of dungeon-specific effects, enemies and bosses will gain the ‘Empowered Rune’ effect, which grants all enemies a 30 percent increase in damage and a 100 percent increase in health.

Due to this general increase in difficulty, dungeon bosses will drop 10-player gear from Eye of Eternity, Naxxramas, and Obsidian Sanctum. Apart from this, there will also be achievements for defeating each Heroic Dungeon when Defense Protocol Alpha is activated.