WoW WoTLK Classic: How to unlock The Halls of Reflection, The Forge of Souls, and The Pit of Saron dungeons

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s phase four is the cherry on top of this expansion because not only is it bringing the Icecrown Citadel raid and Titan Rune Gamma dungeons, but it’s introducing three iconic dungeons—Halls of Reflection, The Forge of Souls, and Pit of Saron. But, before you can dip your feet into these eerie dungeons, you need to complete the attunement quests and unlock them.

Halls of Reflection, The Forge of Souls, and Pit of Saron are all dungeons located in Icecrown Citadel, in the zone of Icecrown, and the reason why are they so unique is because of the loot and exquisite story-telling and preparation for the last big raid of the expansion, Icecrown Citadel.

Here’s how you can unlock The Halls of Reflection, The Forge of Souls, and The Pit of Saron in WoTLK Classic.

How can you unlock The Forge of Souls in WoW WoTLK Classic?

This is the first dungeon you need to complete. Image via Wowhead

The Forge Souls is the first wing of the Frozen Halls, a three-winged dungeon that’s releasing with Phase Four. To enter this dungeon, you need to pick up and complete two mandatory quests:

Inside the Frozen Citadel (starts in Dalaran and sends you to The Forge of Souls dungeon to talk to either Sylvanas Windrunner or Lady Jaina Proudmoore ).

and sends you to The Forge of Souls dungeon to ). Echoes of Tortured Souls (you get this quest after you talk to either Sylvanas Windrunner or Lady Jaina Proudmoore in The Forge of Souls and this quest is mandatory to unlock Pit of Saron).

How can you unlock The Pit of Saron in WoW WoTLK Classic?

The Pit of Saron is the second wind of the Frozen Halls. Image via Wowhead

Pit of Saron is the second wing of the Frozen Halls, and to unlock it, you need to first complete the Inside the Frozen Citadel and Echoes of Tortured Souls quests in The Forge of Souls. You can’t progress or unlock Pit of Saron unless you complete those two quests. Once you’ve cleared the first wing, you’ll get The Pit of Saron quest from either Sylvanas Windrunner or Lady Jaina Proudmoore. So, here are all the quests you need to have and complete to fully unlock Pit of Saron:

The Pit of Saron (you get this quest at the end of the Forge of Souls).

(you get this quest at the end of the Forge of Souls). The Path to the Citadel (this quest is started and finished inside the dungeon).

Deliverance from the Pit (this quest is started and finished inside the dungeon).

How can you unlock The Halls of Reflection in WoW WoTLK Classic?

Players meet the Lich King in The Halls of Reflection. Image via Wowhead

The Halls of Reflection is the third and the last wing of the Frozen Halls, and you can unlock it only when you’ve completed quests in both the Forge of Souls and The Pit of Saron. You have two more quests to complete in The Halls of Reflection, and then you’ll fully unlock the Frozen Halls dungeons:

Frostmourne (you get this quest at the end of The Pit of Saron either from Sylvanas Windrunner or Lady Jaina Proudmoore)

Wrath of the Lich King (this quest is started and finished inside the dungeon)

How long will it take you to unlock The Halls of Reflection, The Forge of Souls, and The Pit of Saron dungeons in WoW WoTLK Classic?

If you find a good group willing to run all three dungeons, it should take you two to three hours to complete it. It’s important to note that all three dungeons drop Epic-quality gear, and this is quite demanding content.

But I’m not going there just for the loot, but also for the storyline because this is the perfect preparation for what is to come in the Icecrown Citadel raid.

